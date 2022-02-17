New Voice of Cards game from Yoko Taro out now

The Forsaken Maiden.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 17 February 2022

A second game in Yoko Taro's Voice of Cards series is now available to play.

Following the release of The Isle Dragon Roars last year, The Forsaken Maiden is the next in the NieR creator's deck-based role-playing series.

The game is available digitally now on Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC (via Steam).

It's set on a remote chain of islands protected by maidens, and follows the protagonist and a girl who failed to become a maiden. It's a "touching stand-alone tale".

Taro is joined by music director Keiichi Okabe (Drakengard, NieR) and character designer Kimihiko Fujisaka (Drakengard).

There's also DLC available based on Taro's other games, available individually or as a bundle with The Forsaken Maiden.

That DLC includes a YoRHa Emblem to adorn the backs of your cards, a 2B Avatar for the player, and a Pixel Art Set to change all character and enemy illustrations to pixel art, amongst others.

Players who purchase the game through 7th March 2022 will receive the Whale of Fortune Pattern and Ocean Tile Table DLCs, which unlock a new card and table design.

Check out the launch trailer above.

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars

