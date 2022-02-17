More changes coming to Marvel's Avengers

Not currently "the most fun Super Hero team experience".

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 17 February 2022

Further changes are coming to Marvel's Avengers, though Square Enix isn't ready to reveal a full roadmap.

In a new development update, the team lists some new features heading to the game and admits that systems built at launch "haven't grown and aren't sufficiently delivering the most fun Super Hero team experience".

Patch 2.3 is set for release in March and will bring a number of changes in advance of a full roadmap of content.

Firstly, there's a rework of the War Table and the mission-select system based on Nick Fury returning to lead SHIELD. That means changes in how to find, select and launch missions "to improve the flow for new players to reduce frustration in the leveling process".

The change will also create "larger, more concentrated matchmaking pools for higher-level players".

Further balances to gear perks will be made and they'll be earnable through a wider set of play activities.

The Shipments feature added in patch 2.2 will be refined due to its impact on the Units economy, with Units added as additional rewards to a number of end-game activities.

In the last update, the team also experimented with allowing players to earn weekly rewards through Omega-Level Threat and the Raid per Hero rather than per account. This will be extended to Mega Hive missions.

Lastly, the next update will fix bugs and fine-tune systems.

"Stay tuned to our dev blogs and livestreams for more info about Patch 2.3 where we plan to go over the changes in detail as we get closer to release. We also can't wait to share more about our long-term plans and will do so as soon as our teams finalize development and launch schedules," reads the update.

"We've loved our adventures together, and we're excited to show and share with you the adventures we have planned for new ways to fight, new Heroes to fight with, new challenges to face and how we plan to continue expanding Marvel's Avengers."

Many players were disappointed with Marvel's Avengers at launch and later criticised the developers for selling progression boosts.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Marvel's Avengers

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Sony updates Horizon Forbidden West's store page, as fans say pricing unclear

One game, two prices.

86

PlatinumGames would love to resurrect Scalebound and "wants to discuss it with Microsoft properly"

"Phil! Phil! Let's do it together!".

30

Sony planting trees for players of Horizon Forbidden West

Spruce up the planet.

27

Ghostwire: Tokyo takes up just 20GB on PC

Ghostly indeed.

25

Josef Fares' magical Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is next week's free Epic Store game

Nautical survival game Windbound free until then.

17

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

23

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

101

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store