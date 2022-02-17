EA blames Halo Infinite for Battlefield 2042's woes

Steaktacular.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 17 February 2022

EA believes Halo Infinite contributed to the dismal sales of Battlefield 2042.

In a company "Town Hall" meeting with employees, EA acknowledged the disappointing launch of Battlefield 2042, and discussed plans to improve the game and the franchise going forward (thanks, Xfire).

Laura Miele, EA's chief studios officer, said the company "failed to meet the expectations of our players, and also clearly missed our own expectations".

Identifying the reasons for the game's failure, Miele attributed part of the blame on the huge ambitions for the project, combined with the global pandemic which created unexpected variables in the development process.

Miele also said that while EA received a lot of feedback concerning bugs and unpolished areas of the experience, there was also a substantial amount of positive feedback from players.

Following the game's launch and the rollout of the Day 1 patch, "the game was stable" and "the early critical reception was good".

However, Battlefield was then affected by the launch of Halo Infinite, Miele said, as unfavourable comparisons were made between the Xbox shooter and Battlefield 2042, with Halo perceived as a much more polished title.

Miele acknowledged the company historically had bug issues with DICE games at launch, but said the bug count for Battlefield 2042 fell into the range EA expected when compared to other launches. The company, therefore, believed the issues would be manageable.

However, Miele believed player expectations had changed with respect to live service games, and so the previous model of shipping it and patching it later no longer flies.

Dissatisfaction among players has led to the circulation of an online petition demanding refunds, which has now reached over 200k signatures.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (23)

More about Battlefield 2042

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Original Halo composers sue Microsoft over unpaid royalties dating back 20 years

Truth and reconciliation.

48

Halo Infinite fans buy nail polish for exclusive skin, only to find it's for Forza

Master Chief given finger.

34

This year's Call of Duty confirmed as Infinity Ward developed Modern Warfare sequel

And a new Warzone "experience" is on the way.

32

The heavily-rumoured GoldenEye 007 HD remaster could be announced "in the next few weeks"

A licence to thrill.

31

Controversial US army FPS shutting down after 20 years

America's Army game used as recruitment tool.

27

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

49

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Comments (23)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store