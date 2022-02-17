Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 bugs being investigated, CD Projekt says

Including discs not launching on PS4.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 17 February 2022

CD Projekt is looking into issues with Cyberpunk 2077 following the arrival of this week's big 1.5 patch, which saw the game finally launch its PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

Issues identified by users and now under investigation by CD Projekt include "the disc version not launching on PS4 after applying the patch" and the game "crashing on launch on PC", something believed to be audio software-related.

On the latter point, CD Projekt has recommended that affected users disable certain audio drives using a provided tutorial.

Beyond these issues, CD Projekt is also looking into the possibility of allowing PS4 Trophies to transfer to PS5, and a bump to the current 30 FPS frame-rate cap on Xbox Series S.

"We are investigating our options but don't know if this will be possible and, if so, in the case of trophies, if it could happen retroactively," CD Projekt wrote.

Cyberpunk's long-awaited Patch 1.5 was detailed and released on Tuesday. (You can read the full Cyberpunk Patch 1.5 notes here.)

In brief, though, the patch finally lets players change V's appearance and includes new character customisation options such as hair colours and make-up. You can also now buy additional apartments and have them remodelled with different colour schemes.

The update also reworks the game's perk tree, tweaks thrown knives so they boomerang back, and adds optional neon rims to motorbikes so you can pretend like you're in Tron.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Cyberpunk 2077

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5, Xbox Series X/S update finally available today

Patch adds ability to change V's appearance mid-game.

229

Cyberpunk 2077 livestream announced

UPDATE: Watch from 3pm UK time, as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions seem imminent.

80

Elden Ring PC specs confirmed

Elden rigs won't cut it.

72

Mother 3 producer says he'd love to see an English localisation

West-bound.

12

Super Mario RPG director would love to make a sequel as his final game

Would Geno return?

10

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

37

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store