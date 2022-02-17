Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 bugs being investigated, CD Projekt says

CD Projekt is looking into issues with Cyberpunk 2077 following the arrival of this week's big 1.5 patch, which saw the game finally launch its PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

Issues identified by users and now under investigation by CD Projekt include "the disc version not launching on PS4 after applying the patch" and the game "crashing on launch on PC", something believed to be audio software-related.

On the latter point, CD Projekt has recommended that affected users disable certain audio drives using a provided tutorial.

Beyond these issues, CD Projekt is also looking into the possibility of allowing PS4 Trophies to transfer to PS5, and a bump to the current 30 FPS frame-rate cap on Xbox Series S.

"We are investigating our options but don't know if this will be possible and, if so, in the case of trophies, if it could happen retroactively," CD Projekt wrote.

Cyberpunk's long-awaited Patch 1.5 was detailed and released on Tuesday. (You can read the full Cyberpunk Patch 1.5 notes here.)

In brief, though, the patch finally lets players change V's appearance and includes new character customisation options such as hair colours and make-up. You can also now buy additional apartments and have them remodelled with different colour schemes.

The update also reworks the game's perk tree, tweaks thrown knives so they boomerang back, and adds optional neon rims to motorbikes so you can pretend like you're in Tron.