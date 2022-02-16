Streamers caught unawares by new Dead by Daylight killer's jump scare

She's coming for you.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 16 February 2022

Sadako, the new killer coming to Dead by Daylight, is scaring the crap out of players.

Although the new chapter - titled Sadako Rising and based on the cult Japanese horror Ringu - isn't out until 8th March, some members of the Fog Whisperers are already playing as the iconic well-loving killer.

The Fog Whisperers are streamers selected as Dead by Daylight partners to support content in the game. They've been given early access to Sadako.

It's not even during matches that she's freaking players out. It's in the lobby.

When choosing the killer and selecting perks, Sadako stands by her well. Until... she doesn't.

Let's just say, streamers have been losing their shit.

And for those wondering what Sadako's Mori attack is like...

Sadako, known in-game as The Onryō, is joined by new survivor Yoichi Asakawa who was first introduced in the original 1998 Ringu film as a boy and is now all grown up.

The new chapter will be available on 8th March across Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Epic Games Store, Windows Store, Nintendo Switch and Stadia.

Jump to comments (0)

