Streamers caught unawares by new Dead by Daylight killer's jump scare

Sadako, the new killer coming to Dead by Daylight, is scaring the crap out of players.

Although the new chapter - titled Sadako Rising and based on the cult Japanese horror Ringu - isn't out until 8th March, some members of the Fog Whisperers are already playing as the iconic well-loving killer.

The Fog Whisperers are streamers selected as Dead by Daylight partners to support content in the game. They've been given early access to Sadako.

It's not even during matches that she's freaking players out. It's in the lobby.

When choosing the killer and selecting perks, Sadako stands by her well. Until... she doesn't.

Let's just say, streamers have been losing their shit.

Sadako really making people go Sad-AAAAAAH

?? : @CriticalBard pic.twitter.com/YQhO7epGyx — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) February 15, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

GO BACK INTO THE WELL WHERE YOU BELONG ??? pic.twitter.com/LcjgdZWSTp — Eevoh (@Eevohhh) February 16, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

And for those wondering what Sadako's Mori attack is like...

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Sadako, known in-game as The Onryō, is joined by new survivor Yoichi Asakawa who was first introduced in the original 1998 Ringu film as a boy and is now all grown up.

The new chapter will be available on 8th March across Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Epic Games Store, Windows Store, Nintendo Switch and Stadia.