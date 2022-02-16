Free Sims 4 update adds new items ahead of wedding expansion

Love knows no bounds.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 16 February 2022

A free update for The Sims 4 adds new items and a new 'Wedding Venue' lot type in anticipation of the My Wedding Stories expansion pack's release.

The latest update, which is available now, includes Create a Sim (CAS) items such as a Bindi, a full body swimsuit for toddlers and French tip nails. In addition to these new items, several older items will now be available with additional colour swatches.

Meanwhile, the latest update will also add a new relationship option in CAS. From the very start, players will be able to create a Sim that is already engaged by selecting the fiancée option.

For those with a love of music, new songs have been added to the Sims' World station. This includes the song featured in the My Wedding Stories trailer, which can now be found on the Romance station.

Update_Sims_4

While adding items to builds, in either a standard lot or the new Wedding Venue lot option, players will find that items such as the base game's wedding arches and the Pergola now come with more colours.

In addition to all of the above, the latest update for The Sims 4 will also address some bug fixes.

With this update, male celebrity sims will no longer use the feminine walking or jogging walk style unless that's what you prefer them to do, there will be an improved performance when switching from Live to Build Mode in certain cases, children should have the matching eye colours of their parents now if both parents have purple or red eyes, and more.

Previous expansion packs will also see some fixes across the board. For example, in Cottage Living, the "Grim Reaper will now possess the emotional fortitude to deal with the death of two animals at the same time".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about The Sims 4

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Related

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5, Xbox Series X/S update finally available today

Patch adds ability to change V's appearance mid-game.

212

Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck Lego revealed

That's Aloy of bricks.

41

February's next Xbox Game Pass additions detailed

Total War: Warhammer 3! Alice! Lawn Mowing! Madden!

34

Nintendo currently uninterested in building a metaverse

New horizons.

32

BBC report suggests Roblox has an issue with sexually explicit content

Platform commits to ensuring a positive and safe experience for its users.

19

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store