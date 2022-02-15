Elden Ring PC specs confirmed

Elden rigs won't cut it.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 15 February 2022

From Software has confirmed the PC specs required to run Elden Ring.

The minimum specs actually leaked over the weekend but were swiftly taken down. Now, these same specs are confirmed.

Below are the full minimum specs:

  • Processor: Intel Core i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Memory: 12GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB
  • DirectX: 12
  • Storage: 60GB

And the recommended specs:

  • Processor: Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Memory: 16GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 1070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB
  • DirectX: 12
  • Storage: 60GB

As Vikki previously pointed out, the minimum requirements do feel a bit steep for a lot of PC setups. Many responses to the official tweet feel similarly.

Still, it's clear From Software wants PC players to have an experience more akin to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S releases than on previous generations.

Elden Ring is due for release on 25th February across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and PC. Check out Aoife's six hours with the game here.

