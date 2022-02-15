Dead by Daylight reveals new killer from Ringu

Block up your wells.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 15 February 2022

The next Dead by Daylight killer has been revealed.

Sadako Rising is the next chapter to be added to the game, based on the cult Japanese horror Ringu - as previously reported.

Sadako is the new killer, known in-game as The Onryō, who horror fans will recognise for crawling out of wells and TVs.

She'll be joined by a new survivor too: Yoichi Asakawa, the only protagonist in the Ringu franchise to have ever survived Sadako's vengeful ordeal. Fitting.

"Ringu introduces psychological horror to our game, which is very different from the slasher style our fans are used to. They can expect Sadako to come with creepy and surprising gameplay mechanics that are not found in other Killers," says Dave Richard, creative director. "Survivors beware, she will freak you out!"

Reiko Imayasu, producer of the Kadokawa Corporation that owns Ringu adds: "I am very honored that this very iconic horror character from Japan will step into the Fog. Sadako, with her long black hair and white dress, is a tragic woman, beautiful and dignified, yet she pulls you into her quiet terror.

"The Dead by Daylight team did a great job in representing her characteristics in the game. I am convinced that it will be a chapter unlike any other. In addition to the new Killer Sadako, there are many other items that evoke the world of Ringu. I hope that players will be thrilled to see how they fit into the game, whilst they tremble at the sight of them."

Sadako Rising will continue the story of Asakawa, who was first introduced as a boy in the original 1998 Ringu movie.

“To be granted the trust by Kadokawa to finish the story of Yoichi Asakawa is one of the greatest honours for me," says Richard. "Choosing to finally reveal a long-expected untold story via a video game is a bold decision that speaks to the importance of our medium in today's pop culture.”

Sadako Rising will be available from 8th March across all relevant platforms: that's Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Epic Games Store, Windows Store, Nintendo Switch and Stadia.

