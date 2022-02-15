Cyberpunk 2077 PS5, Xbox Series X/S update finally available today

Patch adds ability to change V's appearance mid-game.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 15 February 2022

Cyberpunk 2077's long-awaited versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S finally launch today.

The widely-suspected announcement, made official this afternoon via a CD Projekt Twitch stream, comes more than 14 months after Cyberpunk 2077 originally arrived (itself massively delayed) for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

A five hour demo is also available until 15th March, so you can see how the game runs on your console before committing to a purchase.

"With the update, Cyberpunk 2077 takes advantage of the additional power of the newest generation of console hardware, allowing for ray tracing features and 4K with dynamic scaling, faster loading times, and a variety of other visual and technical improvements, as well as utilises the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback functionalities," CD Projekt wrote.

Today's demo offered a look at Cyberpunk 2077 running on PS5, Xbox Series S and Series X, and detailed the game's 1.5 patch, which will be available for all platforms.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have "Performance" and "Ray-Tracing" settings, both of which feature a 4K resolution. The former offers 60FPS "with small and rare frame-drops", while the latter offers 30FPS. On Xbox Series S, only a "Performance" mode is available which is 30FPS and 1440p.

3

Patch 1.5 reworks the game's perk tree, which you'll need to revisit to plug back in your points. Thrown knives will now boomerang back to you. Motorbikes can have neon rims. Crowds and traffic will now react to you if you become aggressive - and they will not simply disappear when you're not looking, which was a notable earlier bug.

In terms of new features, a major and highly-requested addition is the ability to change your appearance from V's apartment at any time. New character customisation options are also available, including hair colours and make-up. V's apartment can also be customised with a variety of new looks, and four more apartments are available to buy across the city in different districts (all share the same stash of items).

Additional guns and attachments are available from Wilson's shop, where stock will refresh between in-game days. Finally, there's a few new photo mode poses for Johnny.

The full list of patch notes is available to browse here.

2

CD Projekt has posted 30 minutes of console footage for the game's PS5 and Series X versions for you to peruse:

30 minutes of PlayStation 5 footage.

30 minutes of Xbox Series X footage.

Cyberpunk 2077 originally arrived back in December 2020, following several high-profile delays and at least five years of development. Its launch was dogged by criticism of the game's underpowered PS4 and Xbox One editions, which led to Sony issuing refunds and eventually withdrawing the game from sale.

CD Projekt vowed to turn things around, though it has been clear the whole saga has been a tough and time-consuming job to try and sort. Back in October, the company admitted it would miss its latest 2021 release window for today's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S editions - which us leads to today.

So ends one chapter of the Cyberpunk 2077 saga, but with the expectation of expansions and multiplayer additions, there's likely more to come. Next up for CD Projekt, however, will be the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of The Witcher 3, due in the second quarter of 2022.

