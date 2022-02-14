Sifu players can't get past the second level

Why accessibility is important.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 14 February 2022

Sifu players are struggling to get past the game's second level.

Sloclap's kung-fu action game launched last week and has already become notorious for its high difficulty level.

Looking through trophy data, however, shows just where those difficulty spikes are: namely, the second level.

A look at the process of death and aging in Sifu.

The game's Prologue has been completed by around 97 percent of players (easy enough, considering you can't die), and the first level has been completed by 82 percent of players.

That then drops to just 34 percent of players finishing the second level - clearly a huge brick wall for many.

Completion of the subsequent level then drops by almost half to 17 percent of players, and then down to 11 percent for the next. Beating the final boss has been done by 6 percent of players, while the platinum trophy remains ultra rare at 1 percent.

Of course, players aren't expected to breeze through any game to platinum in such a short time. But that drop in percentage for the second level proves the game's high difficulty perhaps hasn't quite been balanced.

It also proves the importance of accessibility. While Sifu is undoubtedly a game about honing your skills to enact revenge, that difficulty spike is clearly off putting for the majority of players.

In an interview on Twitch, Sloclap co-founder Pierre Tarno said that accessibility options will be coming in a post-launch update, including an easier difficulty mode.

Initially, Tarno confirmed the game would not be receiving difficulty modes, with the intention to "challenge players and to encourage them to learn, improve and adapt". It seems the team are now backtracking on this.

Sifu is "a brilliant, eccentric fighting game" we said in our review, that "expects close attention and patience, and rewards you with scuffles of incredible intensity".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (31)

More about Sifu

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Techland asks Dying Light 2 fans with early retail copies not to play until launch

UPDATE: Day one patch detailed, includes a "thousand tweaks".

76

Evil Within developer's Ghostwire: Tokyo gets March release date

And there's a livestream showcase tomorrow.

30

The heavily-rumoured GoldenEye 007 HD remaster could be announced "in the next few weeks"

A licence to thrill.

29

There's a secret Jedi Force Choke blueprint hidden in Dying Light 2

And you'll need to unlock another secret area before you can get it.

10

Metroid Dread free update adds one-hit-kill mode

And new Rookie difficulty.

7

You may also enjoy...

Review | Battlefield 2042 review - DICE's magic FPS formula gets spread too thin

All-out snorefare.

82

You can get Halo Infinite with Xbox Game Pass - or buy it for £55

Truth and requisition.

112

Review | Lost Judgment review - all-out action hampered by ill-judged story

Lost cause.

72

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (31)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store