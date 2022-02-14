Secret discovered in Pokémon Legends: Arceus may hint at DLC

Spoiler warning.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 14 February 2022

A secret room has been discovered in Pokémon Legends: Arceus that may hint at possible DLC.

The room was discovered by DeepGameResearch. YouTuber Blaines has then discussed the secret in a video on his channel.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD.

Players will know that Pokémon Legends: Arceus begins with the protagonist being ripped from modern day and thrust into the past to start their adventure.

This differs from most Pokémon games where the protagonist begins in their bedroom, complete with the latest Nintendo console.

By going out of bounds, DeepGameResearch has discovered a modern day bedroom in the game. It even includes a Pikachu-styled Nintendo Switch.

Fans have since been theorising what this could mean.

On the one hand, this may just be cut content. Perhaps originally the protagonist was indeed meant to start in their modern day bedroom, instead of the immediate time travelling of the final release.

On the other hand, this could be indicative of future DLC taking place in modern day.

Let the speculation commence!

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has already proven incredibly popular, selling 6.5m copies in its first week.

It seems certain, then, that DLC will be on the way - just like with Sword and Shield.

Check out the secret room in Blaines' video below.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Pokémon Legends Arceus

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Sony updates Horizon Forbidden West's store page, as fans say pricing unclear

One game, two prices.

87

Batman Arkham Collection is allegedly coming to Switch later this year

It's no joker.

40

PlatinumGames would love to resurrect Scalebound and "wants to discuss it with Microsoft properly"

"Phil! Phil! Let's do it together!".

31

Ghostwire: Tokyo takes up just 20GB on PC

Ghostly indeed.

25

Evil Within dev gives best look yet at Ghostwire: Tokyo with 15 minutes of new gameplay

Ahead of 25th March launch on PS5 and PC.

22

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

23

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

101

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store