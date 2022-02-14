Secret discovered in Pokémon Legends: Arceus may hint at DLC

A secret room has been discovered in Pokémon Legends: Arceus that may hint at possible DLC.

The room was discovered by DeepGameResearch. YouTuber Blaines has then discussed the secret in a video on his channel.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD.

Players will know that Pokémon Legends: Arceus begins with the protagonist being ripped from modern day and thrust into the past to start their adventure.

This differs from most Pokémon games where the protagonist begins in their bedroom, complete with the latest Nintendo console.

By going out of bounds, DeepGameResearch has discovered a modern day bedroom in the game. It even includes a Pikachu-styled Nintendo Switch.

Fans have since been theorising what this could mean.

On the one hand, this may just be cut content. Perhaps originally the protagonist was indeed meant to start in their modern day bedroom, instead of the immediate time travelling of the final release.

On the other hand, this could be indicative of future DLC taking place in modern day.

Let the speculation commence!

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has already proven incredibly popular, selling 6.5m copies in its first week.

It seems certain, then, that DLC will be on the way - just like with Sword and Shield.

Check out the secret room in Blaines' video below.