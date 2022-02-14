Capcom teases fans with mysterious countdown timer

Clock watching.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 14 February 2022

Capcom has set up a mysterious new page that shows nothing but countdown timer.

This countdown will end on Sunday, 20th February at 10pm PT / 1am ET (So, 6am on Monday 21st February for those in GMT time zones). This will coincide with the season finale of Capcom's Street Fighter Pro tour, which starts on February 17th.

While this could be a coincidence, this has left many speculating that Capcom is finally getting ready to announce Street Fighter 6. After all, a reveal of Street Fighter 6 to fans at the culmination of the Pro Tour would certainly make sense.

2022 marks the series' 35th anniversary, and Capcom has previously stated it would mark the occasion in some way. Earlier in the year, Capcom revealed a new logo for Street Fighter as a celebration of "35 years of epic fights, fireballs and iconic rivalries!".

If the timer does indeed countdown to the announcement of Street Fighter 6, this will not be the first time the company has celebrated its fighting series' milestones with a new game. In 2018 for Street Fighter's 30th anniversary, the company released its anniversary collection which consisted of 12 main arcade versions of the Street Fighter, Street Fighter 2, Street Fighter 3 and Street Fighter Alpha games.

At this point, however, everything is just speculation. Capcom has not confirmed Street Fighter 6 is even in development, but there have nonetheless been hints it is in the works.

There are, also, other things Capcom has confirmed to be in the pipeline that could be connected to the countdown timer. Many are still eagerly waiting for more news on Resident Evil Village's DLC.

However, today Capcom seemed to tease something Resident Evil related, albeit separate, for tomorrow at 7am UK time.

Watch this space.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

Games in this article

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Street Fighter V

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Related

Russian teenager jailed for plot to blow up FSB building in Minecraft

Five years for alleged terrorist charges.

41

Horizon Zero Dawn sales hit 20m

As Forbidden West gets a new cinematic trailer.

39

Nintendo hacker Gary Bowser sentenced to over three years in jail

And still owes millions in fines.

24

Valve releases Steam Deck CAD files so we can 3D print new shells ourselves

"We're looking forward to seeing what the community creates!"

11

Classic Lord of the Rings video game mod hit with copyright notice

One does not simply mod into Mordor.

8

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store