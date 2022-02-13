World of Warcraft's Shadowlands: The Eternity's End goes live later this month

World of Warcraft's next content update for Shadowlands, The Eternity's End, will go live on 22nd February 2022.

Developer Blizzard teases that players should "prepare to step into the brink and face Zovaal, the elusive Jailer and ruler of the Maw in Shadowlands before he rewrites the very rules of reality".

The latest update on the game's official website doesn't give much else away, but it does confirm Shadowlands' PvP content will end on 21st February, after which it will "no longer be possible" to earn PvP seasonal rewards, titles, or rankings.

As the team braces itself for Shadowlands season 3, there'll be one week's "off-season" once the season ends for PvP as well as Mythic+. While you'll still be able to queue and earn "appropriate awards", the PvP leaderboards will be locked, and while Mythic+ dungeons will still be playable using S2 affixes and rewards, some seasonable achievements will no longer be available.

Shadowlands' third season is expected to begin on the week of 1st March with each region's weekly reset.

World of Warcraft will be making its way to mobile later this year, according to a recently released quarterly earnings report from Activision.

Though the report didn't give too much away, Activision revealed that Blizzard is "planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022" that will see it deliver "all-new mobile Warcraft content into players' hands for the first time".

The project is highlighted separately from World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, both of which will also be getting "new experiences" this year, too.

As Matt quite rightly said at the time the news was announced, a mobile Warcraft experience would mark Blizzard's first attempt to bring one of its beloved franchises to mobile since the disastrous unveiling of Diablo Immortal which was immediately met with hostility from Blizzard fans.