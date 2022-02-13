World of Warcraft's Shadowlands: The Eternity's End goes live later this month

WoW.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 13 February 2022

World of Warcraft's next content update for Shadowlands, The Eternity's End, will go live on 22nd February 2022.

Developer Blizzard teases that players should "prepare to step into the brink and face Zovaal, the elusive Jailer and ruler of the Maw in Shadowlands before he rewrites the very rules of reality".

The latest update on the game's official website doesn't give much else away, but it does confirm Shadowlands' PvP content will end on 21st February, after which it will "no longer be possible" to earn PvP seasonal rewards, titles, or rankings.

As the team braces itself for Shadowlands season 3, there'll be one week's "off-season" once the season ends for PvP as well as Mythic+. While you'll still be able to queue and earn "appropriate awards", the PvP leaderboards will be locked, and while Mythic+ dungeons will still be playable using S2 affixes and rewards, some seasonable achievements will no longer be available.

Shadowlands' third season is expected to begin on the week of 1st March with each region's weekly reset.

World of Warcraft will be making its way to mobile later this year, according to a recently released quarterly earnings report from Activision.

Though the report didn't give too much away, Activision revealed that Blizzard is "planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022" that will see it deliver "all-new mobile Warcraft content into players' hands for the first time".

The project is highlighted separately from World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, both of which will also be getting "new experiences" this year, too.

As Matt quite rightly said at the time the news was announced, a mobile Warcraft experience would mark Blizzard's first attempt to bring one of its beloved franchises to mobile since the disastrous unveiling of Diablo Immortal which was immediately met with hostility from Blizzard fans.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Amazon's new MMO, Lost Ark, already has the fifth largest Steam concurrent record ever

And it was only released yesterday.

33

Disney and Tencent announce Avatar MMORPG

But...

26

Polygon characters coming to Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier battle royale

Cloud with a gun!

8

Palworld puts cute Pokémon-esque creatures on a factory assembly line

Be a pal.

8

Deep Dungeons are returning to Final Fantasy 14

"Many people around the world wanted more deep dungeons."

7

You may also enjoy...

Final Fantasy 14 director blames "my own selfishness" for Endwalker expansion's two-week delay

"I am truly sorry."

31

Amazon faces backlash after New World region transfer U-turn

"I wasted 80 hours…"

49

Yoshida "positive" about Final Fantasy 14 coming to Xbox

"We are still in discussions with Microsoft."

27

World of Warcraft players stage sit-in protest following Blizzard allegations

Calls for NPC based on former dev to be kicked out of Stormwind.

61

New World is Amazon's first video game hit with half a million concurrent players on Steam

Fifth-highest ever.

6

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store