Valve releases Steam Deck CAD files so we can 3D print new shells ourselves

"We're looking forward to seeing what the community creates!"

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 13 February 2022

Valve has released the CAD files of the Steam Deck to enable players to print their own 3D shells.

Making them available under a Creative Commons license, Valve said: "Hello! Good news for all the tinkerers, modders, accessory manufacturers, or folks who just want to 3D print a Steam Deck to see how it feels.

"Today we're making the CAD files for the external shell (surface topology) of Steam Deck available for download under a Creative Commons license. This includes an STP model, STL model, and drawings (DWG) for reference."

It's an interesting commercial decision and one that contrasts sharply with Sony's approach, which has cracked down on third-party vendors selling replacement covers for its PS5 console so we can only buy its officially-licensed ones. By voluntarily giving the CAD files away, it looks as though Valve isn't as concerned with such competition and has publicly stated: "we're looking forward to seeing what the community creates!"

If you happen to have a 3D printer (or just like looking at snazzy diagrams), you can download the files from GitLab.

ICYMI, Epic's battle royale Fortnite will not be supported on Valve's Steam Deck.

As Victoria explained at the time, Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games, was asked if there were "any plans to update [Fortnite] to make Proton/Wine be compatible with EAC and BattleEye anti-cheat on Linux?". Sweeney replied with a swift no, but said there is a "big effort underway to maximize Easy Anti Cheat compatibility with Steam Deck".

When asked as to why Fortnite would not be getting an update to make it compatible with Proton (a compatibility layer for Microsoft Windows games to run on Linux-based operating systems, such as the Steam Deck), Sweeney explained: "We don't have confidence that we'd be able to combat cheating at scale under a wide array of kernel configurations including custom ones."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Steam

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Russian teenager jailed for plot to blow up FSB building in Minecraft

Five years for alleged terrorist charges.

39

Horizon Zero Dawn sales hit 20m

As Forbidden West gets a new cinematic trailer.

39

Nintendo hacker Gary Bowser sentenced to over three years in jail

And still owes millions in fines.

24

Xbox update adds comma to your Gamerscore total

Plus lag fixes, and ability to add background image from Edge.

23

Microsoft watching to ensure Activision has "the right people" at top to improve culture

Following months of damning reports into company.

21

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store