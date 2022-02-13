Portal: Companion Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year

A Portal bundle, called Portal: Companion Collection, is heading to Nintendo Switch later this year.

Containing both the original game and its sequel - as well as the latter's co-op levels - Portal: Companion Collection contains the "ground-breaking gameplay, dark humour, and exploration" of the award-winning games.

"Welcome to the Aperture Science computer-aided Enrichment Centre!" teases the trailer's description (thanks, Nintendo Insider). "Break the laws of spatial physics, solve mind-bending puzzles, and face off against a power-mad A.I. when Portal and Portal 2 warps onto Nintendo Switch in 2022 with the Portal: Companion Collection!"

There's no confirmed release date - all we have right now is that vague "2022" release window - but at the time of writing, it looks as though Portal: Companion Collection will only be available digitally. As always, we'll confirm just as soon as we know more.

Did you know that a movie version of Portal is back on track, nearly a decade after we first heard of its existence? The project still sounds far-off, and there's no word on what has been holding up development, but the wheels now seem to be turning, with Star Trek and Lost director J.J. Abrams at the helm.

"We actually do have a script that's being written for the Portal movie now at [Warner Bros.]," Abrams said last year. "We're really excited about the take and the pitch, so it feels like that thing's finally on the rails."