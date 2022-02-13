Metal Slug: Awakening is now coming to PS4 and PS5 too

Heavy metal.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 13 February 2022

Metal Slug: Awakening is on the way to PlayStation consoles.

Revealed via a cap locks-heavy tweet posted earlier today, there are no further details on when the game - previously known only as Metal Slug: J and originally only slated to come to mobile devices - will release, but we're invited to "stay tuned for details, dear commanders".

The announcement follows beta testing last month for the mobile version of the game, although that had been limited to WeChat and QQ users at the time. An equally excited tweet on the same account suggests the mobile game will release "very soon" but stopped short of confirming when, exactly, that might be.

Right now, there's no word on whether the expansion will branch out to other consoles or devices.

Here's a brief snippet of the colourful game in action (thanks, TSA):

Six months ago Dotemu and Leikir Studio announced Metal Slug Tactics, a grid-based tactical warfare game for PC via Steam. Sadly, the game has yet to secure a release date.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Metal Slug Anthology

Metal Slug Tactics

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

There's a secret Jedi Force Choke blueprint hidden in Dying Light 2

And you'll need to unlock another secret area before you can get it.

9

Deep Dungeons are returning to Final Fantasy 14

"Many people around the world wanted more deep dungeons."

7

Valve releases Steam Deck CAD files so we can 3D print new shells ourselves

"We're looking forward to seeing what the community creates!"

6

Uncharted's Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer are dropping in Fortnite next week

Plus Nate can "leave behind some treasure maps for you".

6

Feature | The unsung story of USC's Tracy Fullerton

From Thoreau to immersive theatre, Hit Points shines a light on a remarkable career.

5

You may also enjoy...

Metal Slug: Awakening is now coming to PS4 and PS5 too

Heavy metal.

World of Warcraft's Shadowlands: The Eternity's End goes live later this month

WoW.

The heavily-rumoured GoldenEye 007 HD remaster could be announced "in the next few weeks"

A licence to thrill.

4

Valve releases Steam Deck CAD files so we can 3D print new shells ourselves

"We're looking forward to seeing what the community creates!"

5

Deep Dungeons are returning to Final Fantasy 14

"Many people around the world wanted more deep dungeons."

7

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store