Metal Slug: Awakening is now coming to PS4 and PS5 too

Metal Slug: Awakening is on the way to PlayStation consoles.

Revealed via a cap locks-heavy tweet posted earlier today, there are no further details on when the game - previously known only as Metal Slug: J and originally only slated to come to mobile devices - will release, but we're invited to "stay tuned for details, dear commanders".

The announcement follows beta testing last month for the mobile version of the game, although that had been limited to WeChat and QQ users at the time. An equally excited tweet on the same account suggests the mobile game will release "very soon" but stopped short of confirming when, exactly, that might be.

Right now, there's no word on whether the expansion will branch out to other consoles or devices.

Here's a brief snippet of the colourful game in action (thanks, TSA):

METAL SLUG: AWAKENING - COMING TO PLAYSTATION®4 AND PLAYSTATION®5 TEASER ANNOUNCEMENT! Stay tuned for future details, dear commanders!



— Metal Slug: Awakening (Code: J) (@MetalSlugAwaken) February 13, 2022

Six months ago Dotemu and Leikir Studio announced Metal Slug Tactics, a grid-based tactical warfare game for PC via Steam. Sadly, the game has yet to secure a release date.