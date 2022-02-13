A Babylon's Fall demo will be available later this month

The taster will drop a week ahead of the game's full release in early March.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 13 February 2022

Platinum Games has confirmed that a playable demo for Babylon's Fall will be available from 25th February - a week ahead of the game's official release date.

The taster will also give players a chance to band together, as co-op for up to four friends will also be available in the trial.

As is usually the case with contemporary demos, all progress made during your free trial can be transferred should you decide to press ahead and pick up the full version of Babylon's Fall, and those who cough up for the more expensive editions of the hack-and-slasher - the Digital Deluxe Edition and the Collector's Edition - will be able to get in on the action a little earlier from 28th February.

Right now, it looks as though the trial will only be available on PlayStation consoles; the Steam trial version is expected in "late March", according to the Japanese-language games site, GamesTalk (via VGC).

There's more, too. According to the same source, Babylon's Fall's first "premium" battle pass will be released for free.

Babylon's Fall is one of several games currently known to be in production at Platinum Games. Bayonetta 3, which is in development for Switch, was revealed back in 2017, while the mysterious Project G. G. was teased back in 2020.

Did you know Babylon's Fall contains gear and emote assets "borrowed" - with permission, I should add - from Final Fantasy 14?

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

