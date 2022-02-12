Uncharted's Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer are dropping in Fortnite next week

Nathan Drake is seemingly headed to Fortnite.

While not formally announced just yet, an unlisted video on the official Fortnite YouTube channel gives us all the details, including a release date: 17th February 2022.

As part of a Fortnite x Uncharted crossover event - tagged "Sic parvis magna", which means "Greatness from small beginnings" - the Nathan Drake Outfit includes the default Style - which is based on the new movie - and the style based on the Uncharted 4: A Thief's End game.

The Chloe Frazer Outfit includes the default and No Jacket Styles based on the movie, as well as the Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Style.

Fortnite x Uncharted Trailer!

Release Date: February 17 7PM ET!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/HZ5abu9p96 — Z0m6ieLeaks ? (@Z0m6ieLeaks) February 12, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

On top of the Nathan Drake Outfit and Chloe Frazer Outfit (plus Chloe's Pack Back Bling), you can also round up the Second Hand Saber Pickaxe, the Parashurama Axe Pickaxe, Sully's "New" Seaplane Glider, and the Update Journal Emote.

But that's not all.

"​​After Nathan Drake spends some time on the Island, he'll leave behind some treasure maps for you," Epic teases. "Come across Drake's Maps on the Island and let them guide you to buried treasure! Dig up the treasure with your Pickaxe and enjoy the trove of valuable loot."

In other Uncharted-flavoured news, Drake's original voice actor, Nolan North, will be voicing Nate once more when he reads the novelisation of the Uncharted movie, starring Tom Holland.

Along with voicing Drake, North will also be voicing other roles in this novelisation, including Nate's mentor Sully.

"I got to do Antonio Banderas, a little bit of a Mark Wahlberg and put on my own Boston accent a little bit," he recently explained. "And then Nathan Drake. I didn't do Tom Holland, though. I kind of just did me. I tried to young him up a little bit."