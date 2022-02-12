Halo Infinite's latest update hopes to improve "the overall online experience"

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is still working to improve the shooter, and most recently addressed "topics of concern", desync and "the overall online experience".

In a bid to maintain "an open discussion about the state of networked play in Halo Infinite", lead sandbox engineer Richard Watson confirmed in a recent Waypoint update that the team was prioritising low pings in the matchmaking process to help players match with those closest to them, "and therefore have a better connection, more often".

"We expect this to have a noticeable impact when making matches for players in less populated regions around the world including - but not limited to - Australia and Asia," the update explains. "This update, which went live [this week], has already shown promising results and should take further advantage of [the] changes. Please keep an eye out and let us know how your games start to feel."

The latest update also plans to prevent players from "geofiltering" as that had been impacting matches and causing unstable connections for others in the same lobby.

For the full details, head on over Halo Waypoint.

Big Team Battle also continues to get tweaks and improvements to matchmaking, as well as spawn more Scorpion Tanks and Wraiths. It should be harder to join games that are nearly, complete, too.

In other Halo news, Microsoft recently confirmed that Halo Infinite has enjoyed the biggest launch in the series' history with over 20 million players and rumour has it, support studio Certain Affinity may be working on a new game mode for Halo Infinite.

ICYMI, the original Halo music composers are suing Microsoft over unpaid royalties.

As reported by Wes earlier today, Marty O'Donnell and Mike Salvatori, who created the iconic Halo music used in the Bungie-developed Halo games and more Halo products, claim Microsoft still owes them money relating to royalties dating back 20 years.

Lawyers representing the pair filed the lawsuit to a Washington state court in June 2020, and it has rumbled on ever since, with depositions and discovery undertaken. A date for mediation is set for next week, but if no agreement is reached, the dispute may go to court.