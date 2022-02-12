Elden Ring's minimum PC system specs were published and then quickly deleted again

Elden Ring's minimum PC system requirements were added to its Steam page yesterday - and then promptly removed again.

While no one knows why the information was deleted just hours after it was published, those that managed to see the "minimum" specs before they were taken down again suggest they looked pretty demanding.

According to PC Gamer, the minimum system requirements were listed as follows:

Processor: Intel Core i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

DirectX: 12

Storage: 60GB

While most can (begrudgingly, perhaps) accept that top-tier games may now demand 12GB of RAM, having that as a "minimum" seems a tad steep, as is the need for i5-8400 or AMD Radeon RX 580, especially when compared to the modest demands of From Software's last title, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

A Steam thread in the Elden Ring community hub entitled "system requirements - they are out and they are really high" has already run to almost 40 pages and 500+ posts, with many players questioning if their machines will be able to handle the requirements. Their swift removal has many hoping the minimum spec list was a mistake.

Could it be this list is actually the recommended specs rather than minimum, and that's why it was pulled? That would make more sense. But until FromSoft or Bandai Namco confirm one way or the other - and right now, neither has seemingly responded to requests for clarification - all we can do is speculate.

For the record, both the minimum and recommended specs are listed as "TBD" at the time of writing.

"Elden Ring feels freeing in ways From Software games haven't before, perhaps in part due to fear of the unknown, but also, fear of the great unknown expanse that lies before you," Eurogamer's Aoife wrote after sitting down to play a six-hour snippet of the game. "If you're struggling with a particular area or boss, simply fast-travel or summon Torrent and ride your way out of there, and find a myriad other directions you can explore in.

"I might have felt pressure during a timed preview, but this will surely feel extremely freeing in the final game, when you can take things at your own pace, go your own route, indulge in the freedom that this jagged, ragged open-world offers you. There's difficulty and challenge here, yes, but there's also the promise that you can and will overcome it, however you wish. Freedom. Great and terrible freedom."