Resident Evil 4 remake reportedly inspired by original, spookier game pitch

Capcom's unannounced but widely-expected Resident Evil 4 remake will have a spookier tone inspired by the company's original ideas for the game.

An earlier, abandoned take on Resident Evil 4 would have seen hero Leon up against creepy living dolls and spectral figures. This has inspired Capcom's upcoming remake, a new Fanbyte report claims.

The game's memorable opening, where Leon explores its iconic village location, will now be set at night to evoke its creepier mood. Ada's role in the remake will also be expanded, inspired by her Separate Ways campaign, though it is unclear if this will be integrated or kept separate.

Capcom remade Resident Evil 2 in 2019, and followed that up with a new version of Resident Evil 3 in 2020.

Back in November, reports claimed artwork showing Albert Wesker had been leaked by voice actor DC Douglas, amidst a wave of reports detailing Douglas' interactions with fans online and at conventions, where he was alleged to have behaved inappropriately.

At the time, Capcom told Eurogamer it could not comment on rumour and speculation regarding the artwork, and had "no announcements to make regarding future projects" on Douglas' future involvement in upcoming Resident Evil games.

In the meantime, an HD fan remaster of Resident Evil 4 recently launched after more than eight years in development. There's also the recent VR version, which edited out several lines of dialogue.