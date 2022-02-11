Mario Kart fans debate graphical quality of forthcoming DLC tracks

A tour de force?

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 11 February 2022

Mario Kart fans have been debating the graphical quality of the new DLC tracks set to be released.

Announced at the latest Nintendo Direct, an extra 48 tracks are on their way to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Switch; a mix of classics from past games and newer tracks from mobile iteration Mario Kart Tour.

Yet despite being updated for the Switch, some fans are disappointed that the graphical style appears to differ.

Eurogamer Newscast: February's Nintendo Direct Digested

Despite being a re-release of a WiiU game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has stood the test of time as one of the console's best looking games. The new DLC tracks, though, appear less detailed and with a more cartoon look similar to Mario Kart Tour.

A video from YouTube channel GameXplain compares the graphics from the new DLC trailer to the original track incarnations.

Of course, comparing tracks from the Game Boy Advance, N64 and Wii shows a marked difference with the Switch, with tracks now having brighter colours and sharper textures.

Yet even those tracks from Mario Kart Tour look to be slightly updated, though they do retain the mobile game's artistic style.

Over on Reddit, fans have been debating which style they prefer and whether it even matters.

Either way, it's hard to grumble at the inclusion of so many new tracks no matter what the graphical differences, especially when bundled in with the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass.

