Carby is swallowing the internet

These memes really suck.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 11 February 2022

Nintendo made plenty of announcements at its latest Direct about games old and new.

Yet for some corners of the internet, the eyebrow-raising Mouthful Mode in Kirby and the Forgotten Land really stood out as ripe for innuendo.

The mode let's Kirby inhale some impressively sized objects, from a car to a cone, a vending machine, and more.

Eurogamer Newscast: February's Nintendo Direct Digested

Kirby fans have since taken over the internet with their jokes, memes, and fan art of "Carby".

For some, the announcement of more DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was the biggest surprise. But isn't this the real crossover we wanted from the Direct?

Brains immediately began whirring at the possibilities. If Kirby can suck up a car, what's next? Memes ensue.

And after all that sucking, there's no doubt Kirby is exhausted.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is due out on Switch on 25th March.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

More about Kirby and the Forgotten Land

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Banjo-Kazooie headed to Nintendo Switch Online in January

UPDATE: Out on 20th January.

35

Acclaimed co-op adventure It Takes Two has now sold five million copies

As Hollywood battles for adaptation rights.

26

Kirby and the Forgotten Land release date set for March

New trailer released.

15

Insomniac teases museum Easter egg in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Deep in the rift.

13

Celeste creator self-reflects on game's fourth anniversary

"Celeste taught me so much about myself and will always be a part of me".

12

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

23

Review | Exo One review - not quite out-of-this-world enough

Star for the course.

29

Essential | Metroid Dread review - a sublime return for a Nintendo icon

The Chozo one.

141

Recommended | Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania review - effective cover version of an all-time great

Gon-gon in 60 seconds.

52

Feature | The Super Mario Bros. speedrunning community just broke the 4 minute and 55-second mark - why does that matter?

Plumbing new depths.

30

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store