Carby is swallowing the internet

Nintendo made plenty of announcements at its latest Direct about games old and new.

Yet for some corners of the internet, the eyebrow-raising Mouthful Mode in Kirby and the Forgotten Land really stood out as ripe for innuendo.

The mode let's Kirby inhale some impressively sized objects, from a car to a cone, a vending machine, and more.

Eurogamer Newscast: February's Nintendo Direct Digested

Kirby fans have since taken over the internet with their jokes, memes, and fan art of "Carby".

fans:

BOTW2 pls

Mario Kart 9 pls

Mario move trailer pls



nintendo: carby pic.twitter.com/kxZI3RAFly — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) February 9, 2022

For some, the announcement of more DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was the biggest surprise. But isn't this the real crossover we wanted from the Direct?

Nintendo, if you're not going to add Mouthful Mode Kirby Car to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the DLC then I will. pic.twitter.com/sjMBSWI8Co — ????????? (@Gameghoul) February 9, 2022

Brains immediately began whirring at the possibilities. If Kirby can suck up a car, what's next? Memes ensue.

Get in the Eva, Kirby pic.twitter.com/1YRA0DJFk0 — Ryan Locko (@ItsLocko) February 10, 2022

kirby pic.twitter.com/xjVEfvGybC — Alex M-O | Wishlist Rune Fencer Illyia! (@AMO_Crate) February 11, 2022

KIRBY NO THATS THE ULTIMA WEAPON pic.twitter.com/YKh5csO2fO — ?? Emeangerway || ENDWALKED ?? (@Supurreme) February 10, 2022

wait so we weren't drawing kirby in rotom forms? pic.twitter.com/BxosKup6q6 — cafhune ?? processing orders (@cafhune) February 10, 2022

Kirby now has the ability to become VLC Media Player pic.twitter.com/UCRpY6EKM9 — the cait-sìth of gaming youtube (@Papapishu) February 9, 2022

And after all that sucking, there's no doubt Kirby is exhausted.

Kirby and The Forgotten Land: Mouthful Mode pic.twitter.com/HEaTaPrbVB — ??ArtistInTraining?? COMMISSIONS OPEN (@benatic_bro) February 9, 2022

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is due out on Switch on 25th March.