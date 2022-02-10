Warner Bros announces Harry Potter collectible card game with RPG, MMO elements

Magical multiplayer online.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 10 February 2022

Warner Bros. has announced a new mobile collectible card game in the Harry Potter universe, featuring MMO and RPG elements.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, developed by Netease and co-published by WB Games under Portkey Games, will let players collect and level over 70 cards to be used in PvP brawls and PvE challenges.

The game is set 10 years after the defeat of Voldemort in the Battle of Hogwarts and involves a new generation of witches and wizards.

You'll also get to roam around Hogwarts or fly over the school on a broom, brew potions, take part in the Sorting Hat ceremony and play Quidditch.

Android users can pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store here, with registration for iPhone and iPad coming soon.

The game has been available since September in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, as well as other Asian markets towards the end of 2021. The announcement today marks the game's planned release this year in Europe and America.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

New York Times buys puzzle game phenomenon Wordle for seven-figure sum

Will "initially" remain free.

66

Rip-off Wordle clones with ads and purchases hit app stores

"We're going to the f***ing moon."

40

Wordle creator says plan is to stay free, and ad-free

"I don't understand why something can't just be fun."

27

Portal and Portal 2 coming to Nintendo Switch

Glados to hear it.

25

Dev behind 5-year-old Wordle app donates sudden windfall to charity as users mistakenly flock to his game

"I figured we could turn this very strange, once in a lifetime scenario and make it something amazing!".

21

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | Moncage review - a simply beautiful story-puzzler

It's hip to be square.

29

Review | Bonfire Peaks review - we'll burn it down together

Boxing clever.

5

Essential | Outer Wilds Echoes of the Eye review - a wondrous, spooky addition to the solar system

Look again.

30

Feature | The joy of treating demos like a finished game

Discworlds.

116

New Pokémon Snap walkthrough, story guide, objective list and tips

Our walkthrough for New Pokémon Snap on the Nintendo Switch.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store