Splatoon 3's trailer hides a mysterious QR code

UPDATE: Enhance!

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 10 February 2022

UPDATE: 2pm UK: The mysterious QR code hidden in Splatoon 3's trailer remains baffling to fans, who say an earlier attempt to enhance the image to show a release date - as reported below - may have been faked.

The QR code - again, visible at the 55 seconds mark in Nintendo's trailer broadcast last night and available on YouTube - certainly exists. However, the ability to scan it is being hampered by the code's size and the video's quality.

As fans look to read the code accurately, the attempt below appears now to be an attempt to hoodwink fans at a date beyond Nintendo's official line of "summer 2022".

ORIGINAL STORY 1.10pm UK: A potential release date for Splatoon 3 is hidden away in its latest trailer.

Nintendo included the game in its latest Direct presentation, showing off new elements of its Salmon Run mode.

Now, keen-eyed fans on reddit have spotted a QR code hidden away in the trailer. Scan the code and it reveals a date: 18th August 2022.

The code can be seen at around the 55 seconds mark in the above trailer as part of the score in the top left.

The reddit video from highlights the code to make it scannable. Eurogamer has verified the code does work and links to the August date.

As part of the Direct, Nintendo announced a release window of Summer 2022 for Splatoon 3, but we may now have a concrete date too. Squidlings! Splattershots at the ready!

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

More about Splatoon 3

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

A Harry Potter MMO was "killed" by EA for lack of belief in the IP

Riddikulus.

29

Disney and Tencent announce Avatar MMORPG

But...

26

Eve Online announces Doctor Who crossover event where you fight Daleks

Time phwoar.

16

Polygon characters coming to Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier battle royale

Cloud with a gun!

8

Palworld puts cute Pokémon-esque creatures on a factory assembly line

Be a pal.

8

You may also enjoy...

Final Fantasy 14 director blames "my own selfishness" for Endwalker expansion's two-week delay

"I am truly sorry."

31

Amazon faces backlash after New World region transfer U-turn

"I wasted 80 hours…"

49

Yoshida "positive" about Final Fantasy 14 coming to Xbox

"We are still in discussions with Microsoft."

27

World of Warcraft players stage sit-in protest following Blizzard allegations

Calls for NPC based on former dev to be kicked out of Stormwind.

61

New World is Amazon's first video game hit with half a million concurrent players on Steam

Fifth-highest ever.

6

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store