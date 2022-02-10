Never Alone is getting a sequel, and the original comes to Switch later this month

Switch version will include Foxtales DLC.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 10 February 2022

Never Alone - the acclaimed puzzle-platform adventure inspired by a traditional story told by the Iñupiat, an Alaska Native people - is getting a sequel, and the original game will be making its way to Switch in an all-new bundle on 24th February.

The first Never Alone (also known as Kisima Ingitchuna) launched back in 2014, and its tale of an Iñupiat girl named Nuna and her Arctic fox searching for the source of a eternal blizzard to save their village from starvation went on to receive numerous accolades, including winning the BAFTA Games Awards' Best Debut Game in 2015.

It's a powerfully wrought adventure, made in collaboration with the Iñupiat community and narrated by a storyteller in the spoken Iñupiaq language, that sees players switching between Nuna and her fox friend to progress - or two players each controlling a character in co-op mode.

Never Alone: Arctic Collection - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer.

Switch owners will be able to play Never Alone, as well as its Foxtales DLC, as part of the newly announced Arctic Collection bundle, which comes to the eShop on 24th February.

In tandem with the Switch port, developer E-Line Media has announced its working on a sequel, teased in the trailer above. Details on Never Alone 2 are extremely limited right now, but E-line says the game is currently in pre-prodction and will once again be created in collaboration with the Cook Inlet Tribal Council - building on "the same inclusive development partnership for sharing and celebrating Alaska Native culture and storytelling with a global audience."

More about Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

