Microsoft says it wants Call of Duty on Switch

Reflex edition. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 10 February 2022

Microsoft's megabid to acquire Activision Blizzard has raised questions about the future of the publisher's cross-platform titles.

Facing regulatory scrutiny, Microsoft explicitly committed to Call of Duty releasing on PlayStation beyond existing agreements.

Now, the company has also confirmed it's open to releasing Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch.

Speaking to CNBC, Microsoft's president Brad Smith stated "We'd like to bring [Call of Duty] to Nintendo devices. We'd like to bring the other popular titles that Activision Blizzard has, and ensure that they continue to be available on PlayStation, [and] that they become available on Nintendo."

Note this doesn't mean Activision doesn't have any active plans to develop Call of Duty games on the Switch and it is all dependent on whether the acquisition is approved by a number of governments, hence the statement.

The Xbox creator also announced plans to open up its app stores to developers using alternative payment methods, a not so subtle shot at Apple's practice of monopolising payments on its platforms.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Microsoft commits to releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation "beyond the existing agreement and into the future"

Alongside "other popular Activision Blizzard titles".

91

PUBG creator Krafton is getting into NFTs

Yep, another one.

46

Watch a snippet of Horizon Forbidden West running on base PS4

'Allo Aloy.

33

Ubisoft reportedly has a smaller, stealth-focused Assassin's Creed game in the works

Based around Valhalla character Basim.

26

Elden Ring online servers will make launch, publisher confirms "security measures" in place

But Dark Souls servers will remain offline until after.

12

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store