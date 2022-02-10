Farmville maker Zynga plans studio-sized group making blockchain and NFT games by year end

"They come at it from an investor or, a whale, point of view."

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 10 February 2022

Zynga, maker of Farmville and Words with Friends, plans to expand its team making games centred around the blockchain and NFTs to a studio-sized amount by the end of the year.

This means as many as 70 to 100 staff will be working on such titles, Zynga blochain boss Matt Wolf told Axios. Hiring is now ongoing, including for a position titled "tokenomics designer".

A project designed from the "ground-up" to be dedicated to NFTs will be launched "sooner than later", Wolf continued.

Game teams will be able to opt out of building NFT games, Wolf said, and existing Zynga franchises will be kept separate.

The aim here, though, is clear. Says Wolf:

"When they enter into one of these products, they come at it from an investor or, a whale, point of view and are interested in specific elements, including yield."

Last month, Take-Two, owner of Borderlands publisher 2K and Grand Theft Auto maker Rockstar, announced it would purchase mobile games giant Zynga for around $12.7bn.

At the time, it was set to be the most expensive video games acquisition of all time - until Microsoft's enormous $68bn Activision Blizzard buyout announcement.

Revealing its plan, Take-Two said it would leverage Zynga's development skills to create mobile games based around existing IP. As well as Borderlands and GTA, Take-Two also oversees NBA 2K, Red Dead Redemption, BioShock and Mafia.

At the same time, Take-Two said it was also keen to use Zynga's knowledge of mobile gaming to "drive free-to-play synchronous cross-platform ambitions" in products from its existing internal studios.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Farmville 3

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Microsoft commits to releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation "beyond the existing agreement and into the future"

Alongside "other popular Activision Blizzard titles".

92

Ubisoft reportedly has a smaller, stealth-focused Assassin's Creed game in the works

Based around Valhalla character Basim.

27

The Lord of the Rings film and games rights up for sale

Precious.

23

Microsoft says it wants Call of Duty on Switch

Reflex edition.

16

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announced for Nintendo Switch

Coming September 2022.

13

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store