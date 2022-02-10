80 Days and Heaven's Vault dev reveals "narrative adventure with rhythm" A Highland Song

Coming "soon" to PC and Switch.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 10 February 2022

Inkle, the studio behind such narrative-focused delights as 80 Days and Heaven's Vault has formally unveiled next endeavour, A Highland Song, which is coming to Switch and PC "soon".

If A Highland Song looks familiar, that might be because Inkle hasn't been particularly secretive about its latest project, sharing some of its early production work on the title via regular updates on its blog. Today, however, marks its official unveiling, bringing with it an immediately arresting, wonderfully evocative reveal trailer.

While narrative remains at A Highland Song's core, it once again marks a new shift in genre for Inkle. The studio - which has previously dabbled in visual novels, turn-based strategy, exploratory adventure, and murder mystery - is now trying its hand at 2.5D platforming in what its calling a "narrative adventure with rhythm".

A Highland Song - Teaser Trailer.

A Highland Song follows the adventures of Moira McKinnon who, having spent most of her life in a small house on the edge of the Scottish Highlands with her mother, receives a letter from her uncle, calling her to the coast.

The ensuing journey takes her into the Highlands, where "every peak has a story to tell and every valley echoes with song. Giants sleep, ghosts sing, crows carry messages, and eagles lift the dead." To progress, Moira must climb the harsh peaks to orientate herself, planning her next move, then hop, slide, and jump through the valleys in time with the music.

a-highland-song-surveying-the-path-ahead
Surveying the route ahead in A Highland Song.

Some of the routes Moira will encounter are said to be well-trodden, while others are hidden away, but all are filled with "stories, lost things, echoes, and memories". To see everything the Highlands have to offer, however, players will need to make the trip more than once, perhaps eventually uncovering its deepest secrets.

A Highland Song offers a blend of "hand-drawn animation, impressionistic painted scenery, and dynamic lighting/weather effects", and will feature music by Laurence Chapman, alongside Scottish folk scene stars Talisk and Fourth Moon.

Moira's journey will commence when A Highland Song launches for Steam and Switch "soon".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about A Highland Song

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Banjo-Kazooie headed to Nintendo Switch Online in January

UPDATE: Out on 20th January.

35

Acclaimed co-op adventure It Takes Two has now sold five million copies

As Hollywood battles for adaptation rights.

26

Kirby and the Forgotten Land release date set for March

New trailer released.

15

Insomniac teases museum Easter egg in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Deep in the rift.

13

Celeste creator self-reflects on game's fourth anniversary

"Celeste taught me so much about myself and will always be a part of me".

12

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

23

Review | Exo One review - not quite out-of-this-world enough

Star for the course.

29

Essential | Metroid Dread review - a sublime return for a Nintendo icon

The Chozo one.

141

Recommended | Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania review - effective cover version of an all-time great

Gon-gon in 60 seconds.

52

Feature | The Super Mario Bros. speedrunning community just broke the 4 minute and 55-second mark - why does that matter?

Plumbing new depths.

30

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store