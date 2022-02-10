2D Soulslike sequel Salt and Sacrifice gets May release date

On PlayStation and PC.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 10 February 2022

Salt and Sacrifice, the follow-up to Ska Studios' stupendous 2D Soulslike Salt and Sanctuary, finally has a release date and will be striding forth to PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC on 10th May.

Salt and Sacrifice, as is amply evident from its release date trailer below, reprises much that made the original so good, serving up another deliciously gloomy slab of side-scrolling exploratory platforming and measured combat. It promises to be more than a retread of past glories, however, offering players - this time in the role of a Marked Inquisitor - a range of new features to experiment with, including a refreshed choice of classes: Highblade, Paladin, Assassin, Cleric, Dualist, Fighter, Ranger, and Sage.

Other additions we've previously been given a glimpse of include new Mage hunts - essentially multi-part pursuits across the world of Alterstone Kingdom (and its assorted abandoned villages, dungeons, tomb-temples, and other landmarks) that culminate in a fearsome boss battle - and Ska has now shared a closer look at Salt and Sacrifice's upgraded PvP.

Salt and Sacrifice - Release Date Announce Trailer.

PvP is entirely optional in-game, but those up for some violent shenanigans against other players will have access to an evolved combat toolset, featuring the likes of sprinting and associated attacks (which can be countered with a grappling hook), and "dozens" of Runic Arts. These "powerful situational abilities" range from shockwaves and pursuing insect swarms to elemental buffs and storms of spectral blades.

Exactly how you go about your bludgeoning will, however, depend on the sect you join; the Blighttakers' Shroud Alliance, for instance, favours indiscriminate slaughter of its fellow Inquisitors, while the Blueheart Runners have the task of locating and destroying haze-tainted creatures in other players' realms. Should they be successful, horrible monsters will spew into the world, meaning its wise for the host to kill the invader before they complete their task.

And, of course, for those who prefer their multiplayer exploits to be a little less aggressive, Salt and Sacrifice also fully supports online co-op for two players. That option joins the returning local co-op and solo play of Salt of Sanctuary.

Salt and Sacrifice will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store when it launches on 10th May.

