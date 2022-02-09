Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announced for Nintendo Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was announced during today's Nintendo Direct.

The next instalment in the Xenoblade series will "tie together the futures of the worlds depicted in Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2". How exactly it will do this remains to be seen, but the footage so far looks undeniably beautiful, with hints that it will be more similar in style to the first game.

The full announcement trailer can be watched below.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in September.