Ubisoft reportedly has a smaller, stealth-focused Assassin's Creed game in the works

A smaller, standalone Assassin's Creed game focused on stealth gameplay will launch later this year or in early 2023, and feature popular Valhalla character Basim.

That's according to a new Bloomberg report, which cites sources close to development. Eurogamer has heard of this project also, as well as early plans for it to include the city of Baghdad.

The project originally began as an expansion for Valhalla, but has since morphed into its own, smaller standalone title. It is not the big sprawling open-world of Valhalla or Odyssey (instead, consider it as one of that game's smaller individual map regions).

Its story is expected to flesh out the character of Basim before the events of Valhalla (and likely also add to that game's wider story concerning that particular character).

Ubisoft told Bloomberg it did not comment "on rumours or speculation as they do a disservice to our development teams and community", though added the company had a "solid and exciting line-up of titles in our pipeline, both established brands with new story twists and features, and brand new IPs that will continue to change the landscape of today's video games".

Eurogamer recently quizzed Assassin's Creed Valhalla producer José Araiza on a return for Basim in the future - which he confirmed.

"Yes," Araiza teased. "Yes, the answer is yes. I'm not going to give you more details. But yes, you definitely will see more of Basim."

Valhalla recently began its second year of post-launch support with the arrival of its free Kassandra crossover DLC, which added a new storyline and the island of Skye for players to explore.

Valhalla's second year continues in March with the game's big mythological-themed Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, said to weigh in at 40 hours.

Beyond Valhalla, and likely still some time in the future, Ubisoft is prepping Infinity, its next iteration of the Assassin's Creed franchise. This is expected to be an ongoing platform for future Assassin's Creed games, with multiple teams at Ubisoft Montreal and Quebec working on specific entries.