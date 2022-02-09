Ubisoft reportedly has a smaller, stealth-focused Assassin's Creed game in the works

Based around Valhalla character Basim.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 9 February 2022

A smaller, standalone Assassin's Creed game focused on stealth gameplay will launch later this year or in early 2023, and feature popular Valhalla character Basim.

That's according to a new Bloomberg report, which cites sources close to development. Eurogamer has heard of this project also, as well as early plans for it to include the city of Baghdad.

The project originally began as an expansion for Valhalla, but has since morphed into its own, smaller standalone title. It is not the big sprawling open-world of Valhalla or Odyssey (instead, consider it as one of that game's smaller individual map regions).

Its story is expected to flesh out the character of Basim before the events of Valhalla (and likely also add to that game's wider story concerning that particular character).

Ubisoft told Bloomberg it did not comment "on rumours or speculation as they do a disservice to our development teams and community", though added the company had a "solid and exciting line-up of titles in our pipeline, both established brands with new story twists and features, and brand new IPs that will continue to change the landscape of today's video games".

Eurogamer recently quizzed Assassin's Creed Valhalla producer José Araiza on a return for Basim in the future - which he confirmed.

"Yes," Araiza teased. "Yes, the answer is yes. I'm not going to give you more details. But yes, you definitely will see more of Basim."

Valhalla recently began its second year of post-launch support with the arrival of its free Kassandra crossover DLC, which added a new storyline and the island of Skye for players to explore.

Valhalla's second year continues in March with the game's big mythological-themed Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, said to weigh in at 40 hours.

Beyond Valhalla, and likely still some time in the future, Ubisoft is prepping Infinity, its next iteration of the Assassin's Creed franchise. This is expected to be an ongoing platform for future Assassin's Creed games, with multiple teams at Ubisoft Montreal and Quebec working on specific entries.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

More about Assassin's Creed Valhalla

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Phil Spencer wants Xbox console-exclusive Starfield to be played by even more people than Skyrim

"Can we really make these games... reach more players than they've ever seen before?"

107

GTA6 "active development" now "well underway", Rockstar says

Vice to know.

57

GTA5 and GTA Online PS5 and Xbox Series X and S release date set for March

Pedal to the metal.

56

Halo Infinite fans buy nail polish for exclusive skin, only to find it's for Forza

Master Chief given finger.

34

Previously-unseen Star Wars 1313 Boba Fett gameplay surfaces

This is the way.

34

You may also enjoy...

Digital Foundry | GTA Definitive Edition: Vice City and San Andreas add to the disappointment

And the new patches do not address fundamental problems.

69

Halo Infinite Killing Spree: How to get a Killing Spree in Halo Infinite

Hammer time.

GTA Online teases "exciting new adventure", 20th anniversary tie-ins for later this year

Alongside other additions and improvements.

11

GTA 5 cheats: PS4, Xbox, PC cheats list and how to enter all cheats, phone codes and console commands

All GTA 5 cheats for every platform, in one place.

Feature | The storm chaser of Red Dead Redemption 2

The horse bolted.

38

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store