Ubisoft Rabbids added to blockchain "metaverse" The Sandbox

Ubisoft has collaborated with The Sandbox to bring Rabbids to its "metaverse".

What is The Sandbox? "The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetise voxel assets and gaming experiences on the blockchain," according to its website.

That means events in its Minecraft-esque world like its forthcoming Web 3 Land Sale, where users can buy land on its map along with NFTs of voxel assets - as much a money grab as it is a land grab.

And now, as its own Quartz NFT platform flops and the public are blamed for not understanding it, Ubisoft are bringing its Rabbids characters to The Sandbox.

That means the Rabbids will have their own estate within the world with "interactive experiences".

Voxel characters and items will be available for creators to use in their own creations.

"We're excited to bring the Rabbids to The Sandbox community and to empower players to create their own original experiences incorporating elements of our gaming IP," said Guillaume Mammi, senior manager of new business and partnerships at Ubisoft.

"We can't wait to see how they make the Rabbids' world their own. The Sandbox is an obvious new fun playground addition to the long list of Rabbids world invasions, and a great opportunity for Ubisoft to experiment a metaverse experience for its brands."

Rabbid NFT fans can read more about this fresh hell here.

Meanwhile Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is due out this year after gameplay was shown at E3 last year.