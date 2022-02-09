Microsoft commits to releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation "beyond the existing agreement and into the future"

Microsoft has addressed the issue of Call of Duty's future on PlayStation in the strongest terms yet, confirming it has made a commitment to Sony that the series will continue to release on the console "beyond the existing agreement [with Activision] and into the future".

Many had pondered the fate of Activision Blizzard titles on non-Xbox platforms following Microsoft's $69bn USD acquisition of the publisher last month, and questions have remained after comments from both Microsoft and Xbox head Phil Spencer left plenty of room for interpretation. Now, however, in a lengthy blog post laying out a number of commitments as its acquisition bid goes through regulatory approval around the world, Microsoft has spoken of its exclusivity plans in its clearest terms yet.

"Some commentators have asked whether we will continue to make popular content like Activision's Call of Duty available on competing platforms like Sony's PlayStation," Microsoft writes in its post. "The obvious concern is that Microsoft could make this title available exclusively on the Xbox console, undermining opportunities for Sony PlayStation users."

"To be clear, Microsoft will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation through the term of any existing agreement with Activision," the company continues. "And we have committed to Sony that we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love."

As for other consoles, Microsoft notes it's "also interested in taking similar steps to support Nintendo's successful platform", adding, "We believe this is the right thing for the industry, for gamers and for our business."

Today's post - which also outlines a number of commitments it will make with regard to its PC and Xbox app stores - follows Microsoft boss Satya Nadella's comments last week downplaying the possibility of its Activision Blizzard buyout being blocked by the US Federal Trade Commission. "Even post-this acquisition, we will be number three with sort of low teens [market] share, where even the highest player is also [in the] teens [for market] share," Nadella explained. "It shows how fragmented content creation platforms are."