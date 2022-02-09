Microsoft commits to releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation "beyond the existing agreement and into the future"

Alongside "other popular Activision Blizzard titles".

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 9 February 2022

Microsoft has addressed the issue of Call of Duty's future on PlayStation in the strongest terms yet, confirming it has made a commitment to Sony that the series will continue to release on the console "beyond the existing agreement [with Activision] and into the future".

Many had pondered the fate of Activision Blizzard titles on non-Xbox platforms following Microsoft's $69bn USD acquisition of the publisher last month, and questions have remained after comments from both Microsoft and Xbox head Phil Spencer left plenty of room for interpretation. Now, however, in a lengthy blog post laying out a number of commitments as its acquisition bid goes through regulatory approval around the world, Microsoft has spoken of its exclusivity plans in its clearest terms yet.

"Some commentators have asked whether we will continue to make popular content like Activision's Call of Duty available on competing platforms like Sony's PlayStation," Microsoft writes in its post. "The obvious concern is that Microsoft could make this title available exclusively on the Xbox console, undermining opportunities for Sony PlayStation users."

Eurogamer Newscast Special: Xbox buying Activision Blizzard.

"To be clear, Microsoft will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation through the term of any existing agreement with Activision," the company continues. "And we have committed to Sony that we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love."

As for other consoles, Microsoft notes it's "also interested in taking similar steps to support Nintendo's successful platform", adding, "We believe this is the right thing for the industry, for gamers and for our business."

Today's post - which also outlines a number of commitments it will make with regard to its PC and Xbox app stores - follows Microsoft boss Satya Nadella's comments last week downplaying the possibility of its Activision Blizzard buyout being blocked by the US Federal Trade Commission. "Even post-this acquisition, we will be number three with sort of low teens [market] share, where even the highest player is also [in the] teens [for market] share," Nadella explained. "It shows how fragmented content creation platforms are."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (29)

More about Call of Duty: Vanguard

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Phil Spencer wants Xbox console-exclusive Starfield to be played by even more people than Skyrim

"Can we really make these games... reach more players than they've ever seen before?"

108

Ubisoft Rabbids added to blockchain "metaverse" The Sandbox

NFTs gone rabbid.

63

PlayStation 5 system software beta adds voice commands

"Hey! PlayStation!"

44

PUBG creator Krafton is getting into NFTs

Yep, another one.

31

Esports coming to 2022 Commonwealth Games

In it to win it.

17

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (29)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store