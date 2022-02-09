Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is adding 48 newly remastered classic courses as paid DLC

First eight tracks arriving this March.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 9 February 2022

Nintendo has finally remembered that making Mario Kart DLC is a thing it can do and a thing we (or I, at least) would very much like; to that end, it will be bringing a whopping 48 new courses to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as paid DLC, starting on 18th March.

These 48 courses will be pulled from all across the Mario Kart series, with each track being remastered to imbue it with some of that glorious Mario Kart 8 polish - and if Nintendo's previous Mario Kart DLC efforts are any indication, these will be some glorious things indeed.

Don't expect to get all 48 tracks at once, however; Nintendo will be releasing eight courses at a time across six waves, starting on 18th March and continuing up to some point before the end of 2023. The initial wave will include the likes of Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii, Choco Mountain from Mario 64, and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass DLC trailer.

Those with an encyclopaedic knowledge of Mario Karts past will likely also be able to gauge the five remaining courses for wave one shown during tonight's Nintendo Direct if they squint hard enough, but sadly that skill is beyond me.

To access these newly refreshed tracks, players will need the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, which can be acquired in one of two ways. It can either be purchased for £22.49/$24.99 USD using human money or will be included as part of Nintendo's premium tier Switch Online offering, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

