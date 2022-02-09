Final Fantasy 6's pixel remaster comes to Steam and mobile on 23rd February

As promised in rather more general terms back in December, Square Enix's latest Final Fantasy pixel remaster - which this time focuses on Final Fantasy 6 - will launch this month. However, the publisher has now supplemented that previous news with some welcome specifics, confirming its fancied-up Final Fantasy 6 will arrive on Steam and mobile devices on 23rd February.

"The War of the Magi caused magic to disappear from the world," explains Square Enix in its brisk summary of Final Fantasy 6's plot over on the pixel remaster's Steam page. "A thousand years later, humanity relies on machines - until they find a young woman with mysterious powers...All the playable characters have their own stories, goals, and destinies. Journey through their interwoven fates in this sweeping melodrama."

Final Fantasy 6, which originally released for Super Nintendo back in 1994, will receive a pretty much identical pixel remaster treatment to previous games in the series, meaning fans can expect updated 2D pixel character and background art, a rearranged soundtrack (overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu), improved gameplay - including a modernised UI and auto-battle options - plus a range of quality of life additions. In the latter case, that will almost certainly include the ability to save your game at any time, and will definitely include various supplemental extras, such as a bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player.

The Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster launches on Steam and Mobile on February 23rd PST/GMT.



Pre-order: https://t.co/MOlhSpxdED

As was the case with previous games, those that opt to pre-order Final Fantasy 6's pixel remaster on Steam ahead of its 23rd February launch will receive a number of bonuses. There are Timelapse Remix versions of Locke's Theme, The Decisive Battle, Terra's Theme, and Searching fro Friends, plus an instrumental version of Aria di Mezzo Carattere. Additionally, pre-orders include a number of wallpapers based on the various pixel remaster releases.

Square's Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster will cost £12.99 when it launches on Steam (expect the mobile versions to be a little more expensive if past releases are any indication), and pre-purchasers get a 20% discount. Anyone wishing to go all-in can also purchase a bundle, giving access to all Final Fantasy pixel remaster releases for £54.54.