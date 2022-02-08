Mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent due out in the West this year

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is set to arrive in North America and Europe this year.

Released on mobile in Japan in October 2020, the game serves as a prequel to the popular JRPG.

More news is due to arrive in mid-February.

Champions of the Continent takes place in the same world, with a story consisting of three paths and a new cast of characters.

It features turn-based battles with up to eight characters and includes free-to-play and in-app purchases gameplay mechanics - something that some Western players have disliked.

OCTOPATH TRAVELER: Champions of the Continent (English ver.) will launch in North America and Europe in 2022!

We'll have more to share in mid-February, so keep an eye on the official Facebook page for the latest news!

You can catch up on the original Octopath Traveler on both Switch - where it was originally released - and on Game Pass. The game is best known for its 2D meets 3D artistic style and wide cast of playable characters.

If that's not enough, there's also Triangle Strategy due out next month and developed by Octopath Traveller producer Tomoya Asano.