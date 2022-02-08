Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut adds Aloy-inspired armour in latest patch

Only ten days remain until the launch of Guerrilla Games' highly anticipated open-world sequel Horizon Forbidden West, and, to mark its impending release, there's a bit of cross-promotional collaboration action going on with another PlayStation-exclusive title: Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut now features Aloy-inspired armour, courtesy of its latest patch.

Update 2.15 brings a number of addtions to developer Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, but it's the Horizon Forbidden West crossover that takes centre stage, giving players the opportunity to unlock a new outfit for Jin Sakai that has a distinct air of Aloy about it.

Those eager to play dress-up with the fancy new garb will first need to travel to the north of Iki Island in the Director's Cut. Here, they'll discover a newly repaired Wind Shrine than can be interacted with - simply solve the associated puzzle to unlock the armour.

But who wore it better?

Alongside the Horizon crossover, patch 2.15 also brings several additions and fixes to Ghost of Tsushima's co-operative Legends mode. For starters, there's a new Platinum difficulty level for Survival that promises to deliver a tougher challenge than Gold difficulty, giving players an opportunity to earn better rewards and offering an increased chance for high-level gear. Sucker Punch notes this is a new standard gameplay option and won't feature weekly modifiers.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - PS5 Upgrades Tested.

Additionally, there's a fix for stuttering during gameplay and a new Block button in the pause menu's Social tab, enabling players to directly place anyone they've matched with in-game onto PlayStation's built-in blocklist - preventing matchmaking with that player in the future.

Sucker Punch signs off with the news it's preparing another Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut patch for release next month, this one also focusing on Legends bug fixes and improvements.