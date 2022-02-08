Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut adds Aloy-inspired armour in latest patch

Ahead of Horizon Forbidden West's arrival.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 8 February 2022

Only ten days remain until the launch of Guerrilla Games' highly anticipated open-world sequel Horizon Forbidden West, and, to mark its impending release, there's a bit of cross-promotional collaboration action going on with another PlayStation-exclusive title: Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut now features Aloy-inspired armour, courtesy of its latest patch.

Update 2.15 brings a number of addtions to developer Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, but it's the Horizon Forbidden West crossover that takes centre stage, giving players the opportunity to unlock a new outfit for Jin Sakai that has a distinct air of Aloy about it.

Those eager to play dress-up with the fancy new garb will first need to travel to the north of Iki Island in the Director's Cut. Here, they'll discover a newly repaired Wind Shrine than can be interacted with - simply solve the associated puzzle to unlock the armour.

ghost_of_tsushima_horizon_crossover_attire
But who wore it better?

Alongside the Horizon crossover, patch 2.15 also brings several additions and fixes to Ghost of Tsushima's co-operative Legends mode. For starters, there's a new Platinum difficulty level for Survival that promises to deliver a tougher challenge than Gold difficulty, giving players an opportunity to earn better rewards and offering an increased chance for high-level gear. Sucker Punch notes this is a new standard gameplay option and won't feature weekly modifiers.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - PS5 Upgrades Tested.

Additionally, there's a fix for stuttering during gameplay and a new Block button in the pause menu's Social tab, enabling players to directly place anyone they've matched with in-game onto PlayStation's built-in blocklist - preventing matchmaking with that player in the future.

Sucker Punch signs off with the news it's preparing another Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut patch for release next month, this one also focusing on Legends bug fixes and improvements.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

Games in this article

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

Horizon Forbidden West

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Batman Arkham Collection is allegedly coming to Switch later this year

It's no joker.

40

Rocksteady's Suicide Squad has reportedly been delayed into next year

Shifting it out the way of Gotham Knights.

26

Ghostwire: Tokyo takes up just 20GB on PC

Ghostly indeed.

25

Evil Within dev gives best look yet at Ghostwire: Tokyo with 15 minutes of new gameplay

Ahead of 25th March launch on PS5 and PC.

22

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is UK's fourth-biggest boxed Pokémon launch ever

Monster hit.

6

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

23

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

101

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store