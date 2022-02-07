Intellivision CEO Tommy Tallarico departs role

As the wait continues for the much-delayed Amico.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 7 February 2022

Intellivision boss Tommy Tallarico has stepped down from the role of company CEO and will be replaced by former chief revenue officer Phil Adam.

Tallarico has served as Intellivision CEO since purchasing the legendary gaming brand in 2018, and his controversial tenure as CEO saw him oversee the development of the extremely troubled Amico console, which has been thrice-delayed since its original unveiling nearly four years ago, with still no sign of a launch in sight.

The Amico, designed as a low-spec console with a family focus, was initially expected to arrive in October 2020, but there's still no indication the machine is close to being shipped to fulfil its initial 6,000 pre-orders. However, despite the notable absence of functioning consoles out in the wild, Intellivision did manage to release the Amico's first batch of games at the tail-end of last year - manifesting as $80-150 bundles containing RFID cards tied to NFTs.

Intellivision Amico - Physical 'Boxed Edition' Product Reveal.

Tallarico has also drawn criticism for Intellivision's proposed revenue sharing scheme, which would see the company take up to 50% of proceeds from the sale of third-party titles - significantly higher rates than those of other platform holders.

In a statement provided to IGN following today's news of a corporate reshuffle, Intellivision confirmed Tallarico would be stepping down as CEO said he but would remain onboard as the company's president and its largest shareholder. The company also insisted the move coincides with the beginning of production for the much-delayed Amico, and was made to "to better align its resources with those new challenges."

"As a 30+ year industry executive, I am excited to transition into the CEO role at Intellivision," new Phil Adam said in the statement. "As a business closing in on the last phase before launch, Tommy felt it important to provide focused roles so he can continue to do the things he loves the most. As always, we will be working hand in hand to bring Amico to the market."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Ubisoft gives its Ghost Recon Breakpoint team an NFT cap

Breaking point.

78

Indie platform itch.io condemns NFTs

"How can you be so dense?"

54

Dying Light 2 developer details hotfixes and ongoing updates

"Thank you for your incredible support and patience."

44

Batman Arkham Collection is allegedly coming to Switch later this year

It's no joker.

39

Halo Infinite fans buy nail polish for exclusive skin, only to find it's for Forza

Master Chief given finger.

34

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store