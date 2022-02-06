Ghostwire: Tokyo takes up just 20GB on PC
Ghostly indeed.
Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks' action-horror title Ghostwire: Tokyo will reportedly take up just 20GB of space on your PC hard drive.
Surprised? Me, too. I spend a lot of time here reporting on new games taking up more and more space on our PCs and consoles, so it's a thoroughly pleasant surprise to be able to report that despite its "next-gen" tag - Ghostwire: Tokyo is a timed PS5 console exclusive - Ghostwire demands comparatively very little space.
As for the rest of the requirements you'll need to run the game on PC? Here's the full run-down, courtesy of Steam:
Minimum
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher
- Processor: Core I7 4770K @ 3.5GHZ or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6 GB or higher)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 20 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD storage recommended
Recommended
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher
- Processor: Core I7 6700 @ 3.4GHZ or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 or AMD RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6 GB or higher)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 20 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD storage
As Matt explained recently, Tango Gameworks is calling Ghostwire: Tokyo a "supernatural action-adventure thriller", and its story unfolds in an eerie, haunted version of Tokyo after nearly all the city's population has mysteriously vanished. Players take on the role of Akito, a young man who awakens in a deserted Tokyo street to discover that strange elemental powers are coursing through his veins - soon revealed to be the work of a spirit known as KK who has possessed Akito's body.
Ghostwire: Tokyo will release on PlayStation 5 and PC on 25th March, 2022.
