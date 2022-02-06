Ghostwire: Tokyo takes up just 20GB on PC

Ghostly indeed.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 6 February 2022

Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks' action-horror title Ghostwire: Tokyo will reportedly take up just 20GB of space on your PC hard drive.

Surprised? Me, too. I spend a lot of time here reporting on new games taking up more and more space on our PCs and consoles, so it's a thoroughly pleasant surprise to be able to report that despite its "next-gen" tag - Ghostwire: Tokyo is a timed PS5 console exclusive - Ghostwire demands comparatively very little space.

As for the rest of the requirements you'll need to run the game on PC? Here's the full run-down, courtesy of Steam:

Minimum

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher
  • Processor: Core I7 4770K @ 3.5GHZ or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6 GB or higher)
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 20 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: SSD storage recommended

Recommended

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher
  • Processor: Core I7 6700 @ 3.4GHZ or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 or AMD RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6 GB or higher)
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 20 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: SSD storage

As Matt explained recently, Tango Gameworks is calling Ghostwire: Tokyo a "supernatural action-adventure thriller", and its story unfolds in an eerie, haunted version of Tokyo after nearly all the city's population has mysteriously vanished. Players take on the role of Akito, a young man who awakens in a deserted Tokyo street to discover that strange elemental powers are coursing through his veins - soon revealed to be the work of a spirit known as KK who has possessed Akito's body.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will release on PlayStation 5 and PC on 25th March, 2022.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Ghostwire: Link to the Paranormal

GhostWire: Tokyo

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Elden Ring will feature poison swamps because Miyazaki loves making them

Poison paradise.

27

Rocksteady's Suicide Squad has reportedly been delayed into next year

Shifting it out the way of Gotham Knights.

26

Evil Within dev gives best look yet at Ghostwire: Tokyo with 15 minutes of new gameplay

Ahead of 25th March launch on PS5 and PC.

22

Batman Arkham Collection is allegedly coming to Switch later this year

It's no joker.

14

God of War PC patch introduces a new sharpness slider for DLSS

It still can't be turned off, though.

11

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

23

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

101

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store