Ghostwire: Tokyo takes up just 20GB on PC

Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks' action-horror title Ghostwire: Tokyo will reportedly take up just 20GB of space on your PC hard drive.

Surprised? Me, too. I spend a lot of time here reporting on new games taking up more and more space on our PCs and consoles, so it's a thoroughly pleasant surprise to be able to report that despite its "next-gen" tag - Ghostwire: Tokyo is a timed PS5 console exclusive - Ghostwire demands comparatively very little space.

As for the rest of the requirements you'll need to run the game on PC? Here's the full run-down, courtesy of Steam:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor: Core I7 4770K @ 3.5GHZ or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6 GB or higher)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD storage recommended

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor: Core I7 6700 @ 3.4GHZ or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 or AMD RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6 GB or higher)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD storage

As Matt explained recently, Tango Gameworks is calling Ghostwire: Tokyo a "supernatural action-adventure thriller", and its story unfolds in an eerie, haunted version of Tokyo after nearly all the city's population has mysteriously vanished. Players take on the role of Akito, a young man who awakens in a deserted Tokyo street to discover that strange elemental powers are coursing through his veins - soon revealed to be the work of a spirit known as KK who has possessed Akito's body.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will release on PlayStation 5 and PC on 25th March, 2022.