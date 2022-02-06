Dying Light 2 has a secret rideable bike

And it's wheelie good.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 6 February 2022

A secret bike has been uncovered in Dying Light 2.

Thought to have found it by using NexusMods' developer menu on PC - although they're being a tad coy about it, and won't reveal how other players can get on their bikes too - Redditor Taki 7o7 shared their discovery online.

Here it is in action, prompting speculation that the vehicle looks to have been cut pretty late in development, as it seems to have been fully implemented, complete with a GoPro-esque perspective (thanks, PC Gamer):

Why was it cut? Alas, only Techland can answer that for us.

"Dying Light 2, with its varied systems lifted wholesale from elsewhere, is a welcome reminder of how hugely entertaining [AAA blockbusters] can be," Martin wrote in Eurogamer's review of Dying Light 2, in which he recommends the game.

"There's a brutality to its breadth, to the vastness of its world - this is the triple-A experience served up with the subtlety and grace of a modified hammer to the head. It's rarely elegant, but it is most definitely enjoyable."

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is off to a flying start, having already clocked up 160,000 concurrent players on Steam.

