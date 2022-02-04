Stadia reportedly "deprioritised" as Google focuses on selling streaming tech to third-parties

Less that 20% of team now working on platform.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 4 February 2022

Google has reportedly "deprioritised" its consumer-facing game streaming platform Stadia and now has a "reduced interest" in negotiating blockbuster titles for the service, having largely shifted its focus to selling the services' underlying technology to third-parties.

Stadia's misfortunes are well-documented; despite initial praise for the service's streaming capabilities at launch in 2019, a slow, problematic roll-out meant Google failed to capitalise on initial consumer interest. The extent of Stadia's failings started to became clear when the company announced it was closing its first-party game development studios less that 14 months after launch, with subsequent reports claiming the streaming platform was missing its targets for monthly active users by hundreds of thousands.

Although Google continued to insist Stadia was "alive and well" as 2021 progressed - and launched a variety of initiatives to bolster support for the service, including time-limited demos and revenue schemes for developers - a new report by Business Insider claims the company has now "deprioritised" the service internally and has diminishing interest in securing blockbuster third-party titles to boost its library. Less than 20% of the Stadia team is now said to be working on the consumer platform, with the remainder focused on tech sales.

Google Stadia Specs Analysis + Exclusive Performance Testing.

Signs of a change of strategy for Stadia first emerged alongside news of Google's game studio closures last year, when the company announced it would begin selling its technology to third-parties. Business Insider says this is now leadership's main priority for the Stadia division, and that the vast majority of the team is focussed on securing white-labels deals for its tech - targeting companies both within and outside gaming - under the new name Google Stream.

As part of these conversation, Google is said to have discussed supplying its technology to Capcom, enabling the publisher to stream demo titles from its own website, and the company had reportedly also made "considerable headway" with Bungie regarding a similar back-end deal. However, Business Insider's sources says it's unclear how Sony's recent $3.6bn acquisition of Bungie will affect these plans.

As for what all this will ultimately mean for the Stadia consumer platform, that's currently unclear. In a statement to Business Insider, Google said it is "still focused on bringing great games to Stadia in 2022", noting it will be growing the platform's current 200-strong library with another 100 games this year. But how long can this support last? One source told Business Insider, "There are plenty of people internally who would love to keep [Stadia] going, so they are working really hard to make sure it doesn't die, but they're not the ones writing the checks."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (10)

More about Stadia

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Microsoft boss plays down potential Activision Blizzard buyout block

"Even post-this acquisition, we will be number three."

74

US government wants Nintendo hacker Gary Bowser behind bars for five years "to provide just punishment"

Bowser requests 19 months.

26

Latest Horizon Forbidden West trailer shows new Gladiator-esque challenges

Are you not entertained?!

20

Pokémon Legends: Arceus sells an enormous 6.5m copies in seven days

Beating Sword and Shield's combined first week total.

20

Hideo Kojima has launched a podcast

What can't he do?

19

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

3

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Comments (10)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store