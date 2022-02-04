Dying Light 2 gets off to a flying start on Steam

Techland, ready for takeoff.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 4 February 2022

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has had a brilliant launch, with initial numbers on Steam passing 160,000 players.

The latest figures show that, even with a somewhat mixed bag of reviews, there is definitely enthusiasm for Techland's zombie ridden, parkour powered brawl. On its launch, Dying Light 2 saw 160,202 concurrent players on Steam (via Benji Sales). To put this into perspective, that is 3.5 times that of Dying Light 1's all-time peak, and 50 percent bigger than that of Capcom's Resident Evil Village.

These figures are great news for Techland - and suggests not everyone was put off by the idea of Dying Light 2 would take players over 500 hours to complete.

The company soon revised its initial statements on the game's length after receiving backlash, and whittled that number down to a more digestible 20 hours of gameplay. That is, should players stick solely to the main story.

Despite this backtrack, however, Techland still seemed keen to make some unusual flexes ahead of Dying Light 2's launch. One tweet even went as far to boast that Dying Light 2 had 350k words - the same as Tolstoy's Anna Karenina.

In Eurogamer's review of Dying Light 2, Martin Robinson said: "Techland's vast blockbuster buckles under its own ambition and lacks in innovation". However, he feels that the game makes up for that by introducing "outstanding parkour and combat".

For those yet to get their hands on Dying Light 2 but would like to see more, there is a chance to check out the first hour of gameplay by following the link here.

More about Dying Light 2 Stay Human

