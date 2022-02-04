Acclaimed co-op adventure It Takes Two has now sold five million copies

As Hollywood battles for adaptation rights.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 4 February 2022

Co-op platformer It Takes Two was widely praised by critics when it launched last March, even managing to secure a place in many an end-of-year best-of list in 2021; more than that, though, it's continued to resonate with players, and developer Hazelight Studios has now announced the game has surpassed the five million sales mark across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

It Takes Two, if you're unfamiliar, follows the adventures of Cody and May, a human couple preparing to divorce, who are forced to work together after being turned into living dolls. In gameplay terms, that translates to a wonderfully inventive split-screen platformer where careful co-operation is key. And while Eurogamer's Robert Purchase had reservations about its story in his review, he was still charmed enough by its antics to call it "a rare kind of co-op experience, with an energy and imagination and playfulness that sometimes rivals Nintendo's."

Announcing It Takes Two's latest massive sales milestone on Twitter - a milestone that means the game has managed to shift an additional two million copies since Hazelight last offered a sales update in October 2021 - the developer said it was "absolutely stunned just thinking about how many players have now enjoyed our game".

It Takes Two - Official 'We're Better Together' Trailer.

And it's not just players that have been swayed by It Takes Two's charms. Earlier this week, Variety reported the game is currently the focus of a "multi-party bidding war" as Hollywood studios fight to secure the rights to adapt it for the big and small screen.

If you've yet to experience the co-operative delights of Hazelight's It Takes Two yourself, you currently have a number of options. It's available via EA Play and Game Pass, and it's also half-price across the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Steam right now, where it costs £17.49. All versions come with a Friend's Pass too, meaning you can play with a pal/loved one/open-minded stranger even if they don't own the game themselves.

Jump to comments (0)

More about It Takes Two

About the author

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

