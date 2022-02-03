Weird Pokémon Legends: Arceus ad sees Munchlax on cooking contest

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been a massive success for Nintendo, with the title being the fourth best-selling boxed copy of the franchise in the UK, and second fastest-selling Switch game in Japan.

Capitalising on that success, Nintendo has launched a series of advertising campaigns in an unmistakably Nintendo style that targets a more casual market.

One such ad is particularly, let's say, eye-catching.

Titled "Snack Attack", the 48-second clip appears to parody Masterchef with a B-tier Gordon Ramsay furious when his ingredients go missing thanks to a sneaky Munchlax (a baby Snorlax).

The advert is created for the UK market (although "eggplant" did throw me off) and may well appeal to a nation that can't get enough off The Great British Bake Off, although it's a bit too horror than family fun for my taste.

Anyway, if anyone with some video editing skills creates a version dubbed with Gordon Ramsay, feel free to tweet at me.