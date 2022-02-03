Weird Pokémon Legends: Arceus ad sees Munchlax on cooking contest

Something to chew over.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 3 February 2022

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been a massive success for Nintendo, with the title being the fourth best-selling boxed copy of the franchise in the UK, and second fastest-selling Switch game in Japan.

Capitalising on that success, Nintendo has launched a series of advertising campaigns in an unmistakably Nintendo style that targets a more casual market.

One such ad is particularly, let's say, eye-catching.

Titled "Snack Attack", the 48-second clip appears to parody Masterchef with a B-tier Gordon Ramsay furious when his ingredients go missing thanks to a sneaky Munchlax (a baby Snorlax).

The advert is created for the UK market (although "eggplant" did throw me off) and may well appeal to a nation that can't get enough off The Great British Bake Off, although it's a bit too horror than family fun for my taste.

Anyway, if anyone with some video editing skills creates a version dubbed with Gordon Ramsay, feel free to tweet at me.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Pokémon Legends Arceus

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki discusses Elden Ring difficulty

"I think more players will finish it this time."

96

Sony releases first footage of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 Pro

Still has more foliage than Arceus.

51

Previously-unseen Star Wars 1313 Boba Fett gameplay surfaces

This is the way.

34

Elden Ring will feature poison swamps because Miyazaki loves making them

Poison paradise.

27

Rocksteady's Suicide Squad has reportedly been delayed into next year

Shifting it out the way of Gotham Knights.

25

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

24

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

101

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

3

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store