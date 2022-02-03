Switch "in the middle of its lifecycle", Nintendo says

Does that mean we are due a midlife crisis?

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 3 February 2022

Following on from Nintendo's earnings report today, the company has disclosed that the Switch is only just in the "middle of its lifecycle".

During Nintendo's earning report, company president Shuntaro Furukawa said sales of the Nintendo Switch continue to grow and have already surpassed 100m units sold. While the rate of sales has slowed down over the last 12 months, something that has been attributed to the ongoing chip shortages that have also plagued PlayStation 5 sales, Furukawa is not concerned this is on ongoing trend.

Rather, Furukawa believes Nintendo Switch is only "in the middle of its lifecycle" (via Bloomberg [paywall]).

Furukawa stated: "... the momentum going into this year is good. The Switch is ready to break a pattern of our past consoles that saw momentum weakening in their sixth year on the market and grow further."

Previous Nintendo consoles, such as the Wii and its less popular successor the Wii U, did not reach the same sales heights as the Switch has seen. While the Wii did pass 100m sales, the Switch got to this milestone faster, and has since gone on to surpass the Wii's overall lifetime sales.

Nintendo Switch has several big games set to release over the coming year. With Pokémon Legends: Arceus already smashing sales records, and the highly anticipated (and still nameless) sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the horizon, it is perhaps no surprise that Nintendo feels so confident in its current hardware still having a lot of life left in it.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (15)

Games in this article

Pokémon Legends Arceus

The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Related

Video game composers have music sold as NFTs without permission

HitPiece platform under fire.

75

PlayStation plans to launch more than 10 live service games before March 2026

Bungie? Last of Us? Horizon?

65

Nintendo Switch has now outsold Wii

And the PS1.

52

EA seemingly backtracks from earlier NFT enthusiasm

"Right now it's not something that we're driving hard against."

24

Nintendo uninterested in chasing Microsoft and Sony's acquisition frenzy

"People who don't possess Nintendo DNA in our group would not be a plus."

14

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

3

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Comments (15)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store