Pokémon Legends: Arceus is second fastest selling Switch game in Japan

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is now the second fastest selling Switch game in Japanese history.

Physical sales of the new game in Japan hit 1.43m within three days of release, according to figures in Famitsu.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains the fastest-selling game on Switch in Japan, shifting 1.88m in three days.

Pokémon Sword and Shield managed 1.36m in its equivalent period.

As previously reported, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the UK's fourth-biggest boxed Pokémon launch ever.

The Pokémon Legends: Arceus sales are a huge win for Nintendo, considering it's an experimental spin-off of the main series.

What's more, along with the Switch console sales announced in its latest earnings report, Nintendo revealed the best selling first party Switch games globally.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate remain the top three respectively.

However, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are now sitting as the ninth-best selling game with 13.97m sales.

It's certainly a good time for Pokémon sales. If you're still undecided, check out our Pokémon Legends: Arceus review.