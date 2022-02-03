Pokémon Go is getting its own trading card expansion

A new expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game will focus squarely on Pokémon Go.

The expansion, which is set to launch this summer, will see various Pokémon Go-themed cards added to the venerable TCG.

Artwork for the expansion's foil packs shown today includes Pokémon Go's hunky Professor Willow, alongside a range of creatures from the franchise.

Pokémon devoting an entire expansion to Pokémon Go is pretty unprecedented when it comes to TCG releases.

Of course, Professor Willow does already have his own promotional card - available at some Pokémon Go events and as a freebie with some PoGo merch purchases.

"We've been working with The Pokémon Company on this for a very long time," Pokémon Go director Michael Steranka wrote on Twitter this afternoon. "Can't wait to share more in the coming months!"

Pokémon Go recently added Hisuian Voltorb in celebration of the launch of Pokémon Legends Arceus. Next up is its big ticketed Johto Tour event at the end of the month.