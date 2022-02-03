Monster Hunter Rise sales tower over Resident Evil Village

Monster Hunter Rise outsold Resident Evil Village last year.

Capcom has released its sales figures up until 31st December 2021, highlighting its 'platinum games' that sold over a million units.

Resident Evil Village sold 5.7m units across multiple platforms, while Monster Hunter Rise sold 7.7m on Switch alone.

Both games are now in Capcom's top ten best selling titles, with Village at 10 and Rise at seven.

Though the numbers may be surprising, it's important to note the popularity of both the Monster Hunter franchise and Nintendo's Switch console in Japan.

And this year the sales of Rise will only... rise with its release on PC last month.

Monster Hunter World is Capcom's best selling game ever with 17.8m units across PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Resident Evil 7 is the next highest, and therefore best selling Resident Evil game, with 10.6m units. The Resident Evil 2 remake is next with 9.3m.

Another 2021 release, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, also crossed the million mark, with 1.4m units sold across Switch and PC.