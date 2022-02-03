Far Cry 6's third and final DLC episode Joseph: Collapse is out next week

Joseph: Collapse, the third and final paid DLC episode for Far Cry 6, will launch next Tuesday, 8th February on Xbox One, Xbox X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5, Stadia, and PC.

Far Cry 6's paid post-launch content has focused its aciton on some of the series' most infamous villains, and Ubisoft is capping off its previous two DLCs, Vaas: Insanity and Pagan: Control - which built adventures around Far Cry 3's Vaas Montenegro and Far Cry 4's Pagan Min - with a final outing centred on Far Cry 5's Joseph Seed.

Like it's two predecessors, Joseph: Collapse is another roguelite-inspired episode, albeit this time set in a twisted version of Far Cry 5's Hope County, Montana. Ubisoft says the ensuing experience will "provide a unique opportunity for players to tap into Joseph's tortured mind, face off against his former cult followers after his faith has collapsed, and ultimately confront his family members as he struggles to conquer his inner demons."

Far Cry 6 - The Digital Foundry Tech Review.

Co-op is supported and a Buddy Pass will enable DLC purchasers to invite any of their Far-Cry-6-owning friends on the same platform to play, even the ones that don't have the DLC.

This final DLC instalment will be available as part of Far Cry 6's Season Pass (also included in the game's Gold, Ultimate, and Collector Editions) when it launches next Tuesday, 8th February, or can be purchased individually if you prefer.

In the run up to Jospeh: Collapse's release, Ubisoft is offering discounts up to 40% across all Far Cry 6 editions in digital stores. There's also 25% off the Season Pass for owners of the game's Standard and Deluxe editions.