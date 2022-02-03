Far Cry 6's third and final DLC episode Joseph: Collapse is out next week

And a Far Cry 6 sale is now on.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 3 February 2022

Joseph: Collapse, the third and final paid DLC episode for Far Cry 6, will launch next Tuesday, 8th February on Xbox One, Xbox X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5, Stadia, and PC.

Far Cry 6's paid post-launch content has focused its aciton on some of the series' most infamous villains, and Ubisoft is capping off its previous two DLCs, Vaas: Insanity and Pagan: Control - which built adventures around Far Cry 3's Vaas Montenegro and Far Cry 4's Pagan Min - with a final outing centred on Far Cry 5's Joseph Seed.

Like it's two predecessors, Joseph: Collapse is another roguelite-inspired episode, albeit this time set in a twisted version of Far Cry 5's Hope County, Montana. Ubisoft says the ensuing experience will "provide a unique opportunity for players to tap into Joseph's tortured mind, face off against his former cult followers after his faith has collapsed, and ultimately confront his family members as he struggles to conquer his inner demons."

Far Cry 6 - The Digital Foundry Tech Review.

Co-op is supported and a Buddy Pass will enable DLC purchasers to invite any of their Far-Cry-6-owning friends on the same platform to play, even the ones that don't have the DLC.

This final DLC instalment will be available as part of Far Cry 6's Season Pass (also included in the game's Gold, Ultimate, and Collector Editions) when it launches next Tuesday, 8th February, or can be purchased individually if you prefer.

In the run up to Jospeh: Collapse's release, Ubisoft is offering discounts up to 40% across all Far Cry 6 editions in digital stores. There's also 25% off the Season Pass for owners of the game's Standard and Deluxe editions.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Far Cry 6

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Take a peek at the Halo TV series' latest trailer

Halo from the otherside.

43

EA admits Battlefield 2042 flopped, but would have been less than 10% of annual revenue anyway

"Some of the design choices did not resonate with everyone in our community."

40

Battlefield 2042 Season One pushed back to summer

Improvements coming in March.

28

Battlefield 2042's scoreboard update pushed back to March

Slothfield.

19

Shadow Warrior 3 gets March release date

Wang's out.

13

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

49

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

3

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store